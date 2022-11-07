Seamus Power enters world top 30 rankings, Padraig Harrington finishes fourth in Florida

SEAMUS POWER HAS entered the world’s top 30 for the first time on the back of his top five finish on the PGA’s Tour WWT Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico last night.

The win lifts Power to number 29 on the Official World Golf Rankings as his tied third placing sees him jump three spots.

It comes on the back of Power’s brilliant in Bermuda the previous week as he landed the Butterfield Championship for his second PGA Tour title. The rankings placing maintains Power’s stunning rise, he was ranked 434th in the world in early January 2021.

Rory McIlroy remains world number one with Shane Lowry staying in 21st spot.

Power finished on 18-under for the tournament, part of a group of five players a shot behind Brian Harman in second, with the the winner Russell Henley four shots clear on 23-under.

🚨 Ace alert ++ 🚨@Power4Seamus has a hole-in-one AND 2 hole-outs today 👀 pic.twitter.com/IUaGndGcf6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 5, 2022

35-year-old Waterford native Power has now moved to the top of the 2023 FedEx Cup season standings at this early stage of the season. He took home $375,560 for his week’s work in Mexico, bringing his earnings to $1.6million for the season so far.

Power is now fourth on the Ryder Cup world points list behind the trio of McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Lowry, as he chases a spot on the Europe team in Rome next September.

Meanwhile Padraig Harrington finished fourth last night at the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton in Florida on the Champions Tour.

Shot a great 67 after starting with an 8. T9, 6 behind. Finished with 2 eagles in last 6 holes to keep me in with a chance in the @SchwabCupFinale @ChampionsTour @TimberTechChamp pic.twitter.com/MvtTib2kBG — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) November 5, 2022

Harrington’s final round of five-under 67, his second consecutive day shooting that score, saw him finish on 10-under.

He was seven shots behind the winner Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old breaking his own record as the oldest player to ever win a Tour-sanctioned event.

Harrington remains in second place on the Charles Schwab Cup Money list behind the leader Steven Alker.

The Champions Tour heads this week to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

Elsewhere 19-year-old Tom McKibbin earned his DP World Tour Card in Mallorca yesterday.

McKibbin, from Holywood in Down, secured his card 2023 card at the Rolex Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca finale.

The teenager’s final round 66 ensured he finished 10th in the overall season standings and bagged one of the 20 spots on offer.