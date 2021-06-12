BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 13 June 2021
More Power to Seamus as he sits seventh in Palmetto Championship on PGA Tour

The Irishman is eight shots off the lead after an even par round of 71.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 831 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5465397
Power at today's Palmetto Championship.
Image: Stephen B. Morton
Power at today's Palmetto Championship.
Power at today's Palmetto Championship.
Image: Stephen B. Morton

SEAMUS POWER SHOWED glimpses of brilliance today as he shot an even par round of 71 to share a tie for seventh place at 11pm Irish time.

With the leaders still on the course, Power was within striking range of a top three finish, Dustin Johnson holding that position on eight-under through 17.

Power, meanwhile, could have been in an even better spot after he birded the opening two holes – the first with a 32-putt that started off the green and ended with raucous cheers from the gallery.

Onto the second and another birdie, this time on a par five, as Power held his nerve and his line to hole a tricky downhill putt.

From thereon in, it was mixed. There was a bogey at the par 3, seventh and then a double bogey on the ninth, leaving him one over for the day as he reached the turn.

Things threatened to get better after a birdie on 11 – but a bogey on 13 ended his hopes of putting a streak together.

Still, there would be a shot to remember at the 15th, an eagle from 41 yards, as he defied the awkwardness of his downhill lie to judge the length and pace of his approach shot perfectly, hitting it low and letting it run over the slope, then slowly across the green and towards the hole.

That left him one under for the day before a bogey on 18 saw him slip down the leaderboard.

At the top of it is American, Chesson Hadley, who followed his rounds of 65 and 66 to be three under through 17.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Read next:

