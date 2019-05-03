This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Sligo, Bohs, Dundalk and Galway manager involved in Limerick takeover

Belfast native Sean Connor is representing a group in ‘advanced talks’ to buy the SSE Airtricity League club.

By Ben Blake Friday 3 May 2019, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 892 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4618893
Connor during his time at Galway.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Connor during his time at Galway.
Connor during his time at Galway.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LIMERICK FOOTBALL CLUB have revealed that it is in advanced negotiations with a group of investors. 

Owner Pat O’Sullivan has been looking to sell the SSE Airtricity League club for some time, having stated back in January 2018 that he could no longer bankroll the operation

An investment group led by Donal Magee announced last week that they had pulled the plug on plans to buy the Blues, as “the terms and valuation put forward to us are unworkable and our belief is that the valuation of the club is unreasonable”. 

However, Limerick have released a statement this afternoon confirming that they are close to securing a deal. 

The latest group are being represented by former Sligo Rovers, Bohemians, Dundalk and Galway United manager Sean Connor, who won the First Division with the Bit O’Red in 2005.

Belfast native Connor went on to manage in Zimbabwe and South Africa after the League of Ireland. 

“The club can confirm, that we are at an advanced stage of negotiations with an investment group who we have been talking with since last July,” the statement reads. 

“The group have a firm business plan and strategy in place. We share their vision, values and core objectives for the club. We had hoped to make a formal announcement this week, however some additional time is required for legal documents to be finalised.

“This is due to one of the main parties involved being away on other business matters. Sean Connor has been representing the investors at the club this week and has been preparing the ground from a procedural perspective, to allow for this strategy to be implemented.

Sean has significant experience in League of Ireland and we look forward both to working with him and to the completion of this deal in the coming days.

“It will bring certainty and structure to the Club’s affairs and will alleviate the current stresses around the club. We believe that the future of the club is bright. The new investor’s believe in Limerick FC and in the city of Limerick.”

Limerick are currently sixth in the First Division, and face Bray Wanderers at home tonight. 

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie