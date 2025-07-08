Former All-Ireland winning Dublin captain Seán Doherty passes away

ANOTHER OF THE great Dublin team of Kevin Heffernan has passed to their eternal reward, with Seán Doherty, the captain of the Dublin team that achieved a breakthrough All-Ireland senior football title in 1974, passing away at the age of 78 following a short illness.

Doherty was full-back for that final win Dublin enjoyed over Galway, and would go on to fill that role again for their victories in the deciders in 1976 against Kerry and in 1977 against Armagh.

He won an All-Star for his performances in the 1974 season. He was later a selector with the Dublin senior football team who won the 1987 National League.

More to follow….