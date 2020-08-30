Preston striker replaces injured Parrott in Ireland squad

IRELAND BOSS STEPHEN Kenny has added Sean Maguire to the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Maguire replaces Troy Parrott, who has returned to Millwall following assessment on an injury he suffered during a pre-season game against Southend United at the weekend.

The 18-year-old underwent a scan after meeting up with the Irish squad and his absence paves the way for Maguire’s return.

The former Cork City man was omitted from Kenny’s initial squad but scored in the Carabao Cup for Preston North End earlier this week.

