Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Maguire goal helps Preston to victory over promotion hopefuls Norwich as Leeds reclaim top spot

The second-half goal came from a volley by Ireland midfielder Alan Browne which hit the crossbar.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 11:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,515 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4492700
Maguire scoring his side's third goal against Norwich.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Maguire scoring his side's third goal against Norwich.
Maguire scoring his side's third goal against Norwich.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND’S SEAN MAGUIRE was on target for Preston North End as they inflicted defeat on promotion hopefuls Norwich in the Championship on Wednesday.

Maguire’s effort in the 69th minute put Preston 3-0 up against the Canaries to all but secure the spoils for the home side.

Norwich did manage to clinch a consolation goal in the 93rd minute but it did nothing to trouble the result.

Maguire’s goal came from a volley by Ireland midfielder Alan Browne, which hit the crossbar from 35 yards before coming back into play for Maguire to finish to the net.

It was Ben Davies who gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes and Paul Gallagher doubled their advantage inside the half-hour mark from the penalty spot before Maguire’s classy finish in the second half.

Norwich had a penalty of their own before the break, but Marco Stiepermann missed the chance to get them back into it as Declan Rudd saved his spot-kick.

Teemu Pukki hit the injury-time goal for Norwich before the final whistle.

The result sees Norwich drop to second on the Championship table, while Leeds have reclaimed the top spot following their 2-1 win over Swansea this evening.

Pontus Jansson opened the scoring for Leeds in the 20th minute after a loose ball fell for him in the area.

And it was 2-0 after 34 minutes when Jack Harrison got his head to Ezgjan Alioski’s cross to finish.

Oli McBurnie scored a late goal for Swansea from the penalty spot, but Leeds hung on to move a point clear at the top after a 2-1 win.

Sheffield United scrapped their way to victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Boro thanks to Richard Stearman’s header just after the hour mark.

Boro had Daniel Ayala sent off 26 minutes from time, but remained in the play-off places in sixth as Derby were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom side Ipswich.

Derby needed only two minutes to take the lead with Tom Lawrence scoring against his old club — with the help of a deflection off Jonas Knudsen.

But Ipswich were level 10 minutes into the second half when substitute Jon Nolan fired low into the corner of the net.

Neal Maupay’s stoppage-time goal saw Brentford earn a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

At the other end of the table, Reading moved out of the bottom three with a 2-1 win over Blackburn, while Wigan and Stoke played out a goalless draw.

Championship Results:

Preston 3 Norwich 1
Ipswich 1 Derby 1 
Leeds 2 Swansea 1 
Wigan 0 Stoke 0
Sheffield United 1 Middlesbrough 0
Brentford 1 Aston Villa 0
Reading 2 Blackburn 1

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

