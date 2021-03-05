Former Cork City defender tipped for 'a very bright future' after earning long-term Hull contract

HULL CITY HAVE rewarded Irish centre-back Sean McLoughlin with a new contract.

McLoughlin, whose previous terms weren’t up for renewal until June 2022, has signed a new three-year deal with the club, who have the option of an additional year.

“We’re delighted to see Sean put pen to paper on a new deal,” manager Grant McCann said of the former Republic of Ireland U21 international.

“He’s a player that we feel has a very bright future at this football club and we’re really pleased to see another talented young player commit his long-term future to Hull City.”

McLoughlin made the move to Hull from Cork City in 2019, having been named in the previous season’s PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

He then excelled during a five-month loan spell at St Mirren, where he played 21 times in the Scottish Premiership. However, opportunities have been limited for the 24-year-old at Hull, who currently sit in second place in League One.

This season he has made 10 first-team appearances, all but one of which have come in cup competitions. Grant McCann has faith in the Cobh native nevertheless.

“He’s a really good player and progressing well, and he’s just unfortunate not to have played more because of the form of others,” the Hull boss said this morning ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

