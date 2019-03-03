Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan

PETER KEANE’S KERRY had four points to spare during their victory over Monaghan this afternoon, maintaining their 100% league record in Killarney.

Despite the difficult conditions that plagued games around the country, the Kingdom showed enough attacking style and flair to see off their Ulster rivals.

Perhaps the best example of this came from Sean O’Shea, whose performances since the start of the year has been turning heads.

O’Shea notched a beautiful eye-catching score against Tyrone during Keane’s first game in charge and today proved the point was no fluke.

Here’s that delightful score from an even better angle.

O’Shea finished out today’s match with a tally of 0-8, contributing six from frees and one from play, as well as his sideline effort.

Today’s victory constituted their fifth in succession in the league, with a place in the league final now almost a certainty.

