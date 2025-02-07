Advertisement
Broadcaster and sports journalist Evanne Ní Chuilinn. ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn to become Fine Gael senator

Ní Chuilinn says it’s ‘an honour’ as she’s named among Seanad nominees.
6.00pm, 7 Feb 2025
RTÉ SPORTS BROADCASTER and journalist Evanne Ní Chuilinn has been appointed as a Fine Gael senator.

Ní Chuilinn is a surprise name amongst Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s 11 nominees to be appointed to the Seanad.

Speaking upon her appointment, Ní Chuilinn said that becoming a Fine Gael senator is “an honour”, and will give her an opportunity to advance change on issues affecting Irish life.

“I have enjoyed a varied and exciting career in sports broadcasting for more than two decades – one which I will miss and I am grateful to have had,” the Kilkenny native said

“I have never taken for granted the platform my career has afforded me and have been conscious to use my voice in advocating for issues that I’ve had lived experience of.”

“I am delighted Evanne is to join Fine Gael and will be a Fine Gael Senator,” Tánaiste Simon Harris added.

“She is an accomplished broadcaster, journalist and author, but also a passionate advocate for women in sport, mental health and women’s healthcare. Welcome to the team!”

The 11 nominees, confirmed this evening and making up the final seats in the 60-person Seanad, are:

  • Dee Ryan (FF)
  • Alison Comyn (FF)
  • Anne Rabbitte (FF)
  • Lorraine Clifford Lee (FF)
  • Imelda Goldsboro (FF)
  • Joe Flaherty (FF)
  • Evanne Ní Chuilinn (FG)
  • Nikki Bradley (FG)
  • Manus Boyle (FG)
  • Noel O’Donovan (FG)
  • Gareth Scahill (FG)

Written by Christina Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie

Additional reporting from Emma Duffy

Author
