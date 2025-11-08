Seani Maguire: 'I genuinely thought I'd get over 50 caps for Ireland'

MENTION THE FAI Cup and Seani Maguire, and one memory jumps to mind. The 121st minute, penalties seconds away, and a deflected shot spinning into the bottom corner as Cork City fans entered dreamland.

But Maguire corrects one fallacy about that top-five career highlight: “It was the worst performance I’ve put on in a Cork jersey, probably to this day. I knew straight away after the game that I was crap,” he smiles.

“I remember going into that game and there was about seven or eight teams coming over to watch me. And then after the game, they all said no, because of my performance. No one remembers that because I scored the winner.

“Then you fast-forward eight months’ time and I have teams in for me that were better than teams coming over to watch me in the Cup final. So it’s mad how football works out.”

Who could have know what would happen next 🤯



History in 2016 😍



Be there for more on Sunday - https://t.co/JGNzy3Pbir pic.twitter.com/kkdmJ6jvzE — FAIreland (@FAIreland) November 4, 2025

Maguire is a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Had the Cup final gone better, he’d never have enjoyed the incredible half-season which led to his Preston North End transfer. By then, his self-belief was bulletproof.

“When I left in 2017, I genuinely thought I’d definitely get over 50 caps for Ireland. I was that mentally driven and I’d that much belief in the way I was playing,” says Maguire.

“Looking back on it now, obviously, it didn’t happen. I ended up getting 11 caps. I think that was just purely down to the luck I had with injuries at the wrong times.”

Is he at peace with that outcome?

“Yeah. Because before I joined Cork City, I was meant to join Wexford Youths. I owe a lot to Cork City and John Caulfield for taking a chance on me.

“I didn’t expect to come back at 30. But as we spoke about earlier, if I had a bit of luck on the other side of things, I could have ended up having 60 or 70 caps. It didn’t, but I’m here to hopefully bring back some silverware to Cork.”

Seani Maguire celebrates scoring for Ireland against New Zealand in 2019. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

City’s league campaign ended with a painful third relegation to the First Division in six years. Maguire’s overriding ambition is to “put a bit of pride into our season”.

Injuries have been cited as a factor in the club’s demotion. Maguire’s hamstring saw him ruled out from early March until just before the mid-season break. His strike partner, Ruairí Keating, ruptured his Achilles tendon in early April. He has confounded medical expectations to return in time for a bench role for the final.

“I genuinely believe if I was fit all season and Keats was fit all season, regardless of any other situation, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in now,” Maguire says with abiding confidence.

“Keats only played the bones of six games. I think I missed 12. But we’re still feeling guilt, because the club brought us back, and all the pressure was on us to perform. Then, both of us were missing large parts of the season.

“But I think a fully fit Seani Maguire is still the best striker in the country, even to this day.

“It took me a bit of time. My hamstring injury was meant to be the bones of 16-18 weeks. I came back after 10 or 11. I should have given myself another couple of weeks after the break, but I wanted to get back.

“It took me a good few weeks, maybe a couple of months, to get back to where I feel like I’ve been the last couple of months.”

The 3-0 semi-final victory over St Pat’s, where Maguire put in a standout performance, was the season’s highlight by some distance. Being written off provided a burning motivation.

“A few people were coming up to us before the Pat’s game, saying Stephen Kenny has already been into Louis Copeland’s for his suit. But it probably didn’t happen,” Maguire reflects.

Seani Maguire leads Cork City out for the FAI Cup semi-final against St Patrick's Athletic at Turner's Cross. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“But I’ve generally heard from people back in Kilkenny and TV and radio saying that Rovers are gearing up for the double. It’s not about Cork winning their first cup in eight years. I think pretty much 90% of people have written us off.

“But I don’t mind that. It takes away the distraction for us going and hopefully putting on a performance on Sunday.”

Plenty of the 2016 and ‘17 winning teams will reunite for the Cup final, including Eoghan O’Connell and Kieran Sadlier. Maguire volunteers that he’s been doing his best football agent impersonation in an attempt to persuade that duo to return to Leeside.

When asked which other moments make his personal top-five career highlights alongside the 2016 final, Maguire lists his Ireland debut against Moldova, his goal against New Zealand, and a derby brace against Bolton after coming back from a lengthy hamstring injury.

He adds: “If we win on Sunday, I think that would top them all, because of how the season has panned out.

“Getting relegated, the position we find ourselves in, it would mean a lot, not just to me but to the whole city and fanbase.

“Hopefully, we can give them something to be proud of on Sunday.”