Tyrone star's dad runs marathon in garden shed to raise funds for hospital where his wife works

Seanie Meyler, the father of Tyrone footballer Conor and a former inter-county player himself in his day, celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday in a rather unique way. He ran a marathon in his garden shed on a borrowed treadmill to raise funds for the hospital in Enniskillen, where his wife works.

Paula is a nurse working on the frontline in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

“She works with a team of dedicated and hard-working nursing staff to give top-class attention and nursing care to individuals who are in this high-risk unit,” as the GoFund Me page reads.

This is why he did it..

To raise funds for mum and her colleagues working in Intensive Care in the SWAH in Enniskillen.



Thank you to anyone who donated.

For anyone who would still like to donate, the go fund me link is attached below.https://t.co/N2wfo4XwPo pic.twitter.com/L5ain5d2An — Conor Meyler (@CMeyler) April 13, 2020

“I plan to run a marathon on my 54th birthday on 13th April 2020 in my garden shed on a borrowed treadmill, and the funds raised will all go to a comfort fund for this nursing staff.”

Red Hand star Conor provided brilliant updates on his Twitter account through the day, as Seanie — with “little to no training” under his belt — battled through in the roasting-hot shed to compete the 26.2-miler in 3 hours and 56 minutes.

Some going.

At the time of publishing this article, £18,794 had been raised by 810 donors (blowing his £4,000 target out of the water).

Dad's 54th birthday,

A marathon on a treadmill... In a warm garden shed.

Little to no training,

All to raise funds for the NHS.



Donate below.https://t.co/N2wfo4XwPo pic.twitter.com/Eq5jDVnWHM — Conor Meyler (@CMeyler) April 13, 2020

8 mile in,



The shed is getting warmer, the breathing is getting heavier, the legs are getting heavier.



Remembering 'why' he is doing it.



Thanks to all who have donated so far. pic.twitter.com/Kwsr6Eftqk — Conor Meyler (@CMeyler) April 13, 2020

He did it...



26.2 mile

3 hours 56 minutes



What a f**king animal pic.twitter.com/dmK9kRAxar — Conor Meyler (@CMeyler) April 13, 2020

The GoFund Me link is here, and you can read through all of Conor’s Twitter updates here.

