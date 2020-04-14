This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Tyrone star's dad runs marathon in garden shed to raise funds for hospital where his wife works

Seanie Meyler won’t forget his 54th birthday any time soon.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 9:54 AM
Conor and Seanie Meyler had a busy day yesterday.
Image: Conor Meyler Twitter.
Image: Conor Meyler Twitter.

TWO WEEKS AGO, we had a garden marathon while soloing sliotar. This week, it’s a shed marathon on a treadmill.

Seanie Meyler, the father of Tyrone footballer Conor and a former inter-county player himself in his day, celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday in a rather unique way. He ran a marathon in his garden shed on a borrowed treadmill to raise funds for the hospital in Enniskillen, where his wife works.

Paula is a nurse working on the frontline in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. 

“She works with a team of dedicated and hard-working nursing staff to give top-class attention and nursing care to individuals who are in this high-risk unit,” as the GoFund Me page reads.

“I plan to run a marathon on my 54th birthday on 13th April 2020 in my garden shed on a borrowed treadmill, and the funds raised will all go to a comfort fund for this nursing staff.”

Red Hand star Conor provided brilliant updates on his Twitter account through the day, as Seanie — with “little to no training” under his belt — battled through in the roasting-hot shed to compete the 26.2-miler in 3 hours and 56 minutes.

Some going.

At the time of publishing this article, £18,794 had been raised by 810 donors (blowing his £4,000 target out of the water).

The GoFund Me link is here, and you can read through all of Conor’s Twitter updates here.

