Season-ending injury rules Williams out of World Cup qualifiers

Derrick Williams pictured in training with Ireland ahead of the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October.

Derrick Williams pictured in training with Ireland ahead of the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October.

DERRICK WILLIAMS WON’T be an option for Stephen Kenny when the Republic of Ireland manager selects his squad for the opening two games of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Blackburn Rovers defender is unlikely to play again this season according to his club manager, Tony Mowbray.

Last week, Mowbray estimated that Williams would be out for two-to-three months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

However, the 27-year-old has since undergone surgery which looks set to sideline him for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

“I don’t think he’ll be playing again this season,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph. “He’s had an operation and I don’t think he’ll play again.”

Williams, who made his Ireland debut in a May 2018 friendly against France, has so far been restricted to three appearances at senior international level.

However, the defensive versatility which allows him to alternate between centre-back and left-back has helped him become an attractive option as a squad member, as evidenced by call-ups from Martin O’Neill, Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny.

The Waterford native, who began his professional career at Aston Villa, was among the substitutes for the European Championship play-off defeat to Slovakia in October.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland’s bid to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar begins away to Serbia on 24 March, before a home game against Luxembourg which is scheduled to take place three days later.

Kenny also has concerns over Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda, whose nursing a hamstring issue of his own after being injured 10 days ago during his side’s Championship fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.

He’ll be unavailable for “a couple of months and maybe beyond” according to Bristol City manager Dean Holden, with the club awaiting the advice of a specialist.

O’Dowda has featured in five of the eight games Ireland have played so far under Kenny’s stewardship.