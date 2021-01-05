BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Season-ending injury rules Williams out of World Cup qualifiers

The versatile Blackburn Rovers defender has undergone surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,095 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5316695
Derrick Williams pictured in training with Ireland ahead of the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Derrick Williams pictured in training with Ireland ahead of the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October.
Derrick Williams pictured in training with Ireland ahead of the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DERRICK WILLIAMS WON’T be an option for Stephen Kenny when the Republic of Ireland manager selects his squad for the opening two games of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Blackburn Rovers defender is unlikely to play again this season according to his club manager, Tony Mowbray.

Last week, Mowbray estimated that Williams would be out for two-to-three months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

However, the 27-year-old has since undergone surgery which looks set to sideline him for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

“I don’t think he’ll be playing again this season,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph. “He’s had an operation and I don’t think he’ll play again.”

Williams, who made his Ireland debut in a May 2018 friendly against France, has so far been restricted to three appearances at senior international level.

However, the defensive versatility which allows him to alternate between centre-back and left-back has helped him become an attractive option as a squad member, as evidenced by call-ups from Martin O’Neill, Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny.

The Waterford native, who began his professional career at Aston Villa, was among the substitutes for the European Championship play-off defeat to Slovakia in October.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland’s bid to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar begins away to Serbia on 24 March, before a home game against Luxembourg which is scheduled to take place three days later.

Kenny also has concerns over Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda, whose nursing a hamstring issue of his own after being injured 10 days ago during his side’s Championship fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.

He’ll be unavailable for “a couple of months and maybe beyond” according to Bristol City manager Dean Holden, with the club awaiting the advice of a specialist. 

O’Dowda has featured in five of the eight games Ireland have played so far under Kenny’s stewardship.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie