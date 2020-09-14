This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Second player withdraws from US Open after coronavirus positive

Sam Horsfield has joined Scottie Scheffler on the sidelines.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,899 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204864
England's Sam Horsfield (file pic).
Image: PA
England's Sam Horsfield (file pic).
England's Sam Horsfield (file pic).
Image: PA

ENGLISH GOLFER Sam Horsfield has withdrawn from this week’s 120th US Open Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers said Monday.

The US Golf Association said Horsfield’s positive case came after he arrived in New York last week and underwent pre-competition testing. 

Horsfield, 23, said in a statement he was “asymptomatic and feeling well.”

“It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my 4th U.S. Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount,” Horsfield said.

The US Golf Association said Horsfield’s place would be taken by Rory Sabbatini, the 44-year-old South African-born professional who now represents Slovakia.

Horsfield is the second player to withdraw from the US Open due to a coronavirus positive.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the tournament following a positive case.

This year’s US Open was moved from its traditional slot in June after Covid-19 brought sport in North America to a standstill.

This year’s tournament starts on Thursday at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck in New York.

© – AFP 2020  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie