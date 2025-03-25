FORMER FIFA PRESIDENT Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini on Tuesday were acquitted again on appeal by a Swiss court in a long-running corruption case that began in 2015.
As in the first instance, when the pair were acquitted in 2022, the extraordinary appeals court in Muttenz near Basel did not follow the recommendations of prosecutors who had requested suspended sentences of 20 months.
Swiss appeals court acquits Blatter and Platini in long-running corruption case
