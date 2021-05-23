BE PART OF THE TEAM

Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero is close to joining Barcelona

Aguero will leave Manchester City after Saturday’s Champions League final.

By Press Association Sunday 23 May 2021, 11:45 PM
Sergio Aguero waved goodbye to Manchester City’s home fans on Sunday.
Image: Carl Recine/PA
SERGIO AGUERO IS close to agreeing a deal to move to Barcelona, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero signed off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with a brace in the Premier League champions’ 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

The 32-year-old Argentinian will bring an end to a record-breaking decade at the club after Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

City’s all-time top goalscorer had been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona once his contract expires this summer and his boss Guardiola – a former manager of the LaLiga giants – confirmed it was his likely destination.

“I’m pretty sure – maybe I reveal a secret – he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona,” Guardiola told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch.”

Press Association

