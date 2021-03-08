BE PART OF THE TEAM

Skriniar sends Inter six points clear in Serie A

A 1-0 win over Atalanta tonight for Antonio Conte’s side.

By AFP Monday 8 Mar 2021, 10:09 PM
Image: Luca Bruno
Image: Luca Bruno

MILAN SKRINIAR SCORED the only goal as Inter Milan pulled six points clear in Serie A with a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday.

Inter extended their winning streak to seven league games as they push for a first league title since 2010.

Antonio Conte’s side went further ahead of second-placed AC Milan who beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday, with champions Juventus 10 points off top spot, with a game in hand, after a 3-1 win over Lazio.

In a clash between the two biggest scoring teams in Serie A neither found the net in the first half.

Skriniar found away through after 54 minutes sending in off fellow defender Alessandro Bastoni after a corner resulted in a scramble on front of goal in the San Siro.

Atalanta’s Champions League ambitions took a knock.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side’s four-match league winning run was snapped as the Bergamo outfit sit fifth one-point behind fourth placed Roma.

Inter next travel to relegation-threatened Torino with Atalanta at home against promoted Spezia before their Champions League last 16, second leg visit to Real Madrid.

© – AFP, 2021

