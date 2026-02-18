Sexton on Crowley's challenge, Ireland's place-kicks, and coaching

JOHNNY SEXTON IS now about 15 months into his coaching career and he’s still getting to grips with things.

He has packed plenty into that short time, becoming a full-time assistant coach with Andy Farrell’s Ireland as well as touring with Farrell’s Lions in Australia last summer. The challenges are coming thick and fast.

Sexton is Ireland’s kicking coach, but he also works with Farrell and backs coach Andrew Goodman on the Irish attack, meaning he has a big influence on the team.

But Sexton says that the biggest test of all is handing over responsibility to the players as the weekend closes in.

“In some ways, it’s a big challenge for me,” said Sexton yesterday when asked about how the pressures of coaching compare to the pressures of playing.

“Why is it a challenge? Because you’ve actually got no control after, say, Wednesday.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] will be our biggest day and then we’ve got Thursday off, a small captain’s run on Friday, and then we hand it over to the players.

“That’s the bit that I struggle with, but what I need to do is to know that I’ve done everything possible with them, and make sure that I’ve got the balance right between giving them responsibility, but also giving them enough to ensure that they’ve implemented a game plan.

“I felt even before the French game, maybe underdid a couple of things, and then probably got the balance right against Italy. So hopefully get the right balance this week.”

Sexton at Ireland training yesterday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

What did he feel was underdone before the Six Nations defeat to France in Paris?

“Well, we knew that the game was going to be a certain way,” replied Sexton.

“And when you’ve got a short lead-in time to a game like France, we tried to prioritizeise things and probably just didn’t do enough of, you know, the ball in the air, the live contests, picking up the scraps.

“Now, maybe I’m just being critical of myself because that didn’t go that well and we were a little bit unlucky in a couple of instances. We improved things in the second half, but yeah, just putting more of an emphasis on that over the last week and into this week.”

It was surprising to hear that Ireland may not have spent enough training time on the aerial contest and winning scraps ahead of the France clash, given that the contestable kicking game was such a central aspect of their game plan in Paris.

With scrum coach John Fogarty having also indicated that Ireland over-focused on the technical and tactical aspects of their preparation over getting players into the right mental space to bring “intent,” it seems that the build-up to Paris was off.

Clearly, there have been lessons for everyone in Ireland camp over the first two weeks of the Six Nations, including the out-halves with whom Sexton works closely. Sexton said Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne are in the Irish coaches’ thoughts despite not having played in recent times, with Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley vying for the 10 shirt.

Prendergast started the first two games of the championship but has come under intense scrutiny, with Ireland boss Farrell slamming “keyboard warriors” for their online abuse of Prendergast and Crowley.

Sexton got a taste of the poisonous effect social media can have on a player at the tail end of his career, and he has been trying to impart lessons on the current Irish out-halves.

“When it was coming up to big games and around big games, I made sure I didn’t let it filter into my life, into my mind,” said Sexton.

“Because I knew it would have been toxic, even the good things. There is always someone who has a different opinion.

“I knew when to stay away and had all the different settings so it was only those close to me that could contact me. That’s probably the best advice I got and can give to the guys now: get a lot of the noise and distractions out of your life.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“If one of these guys knocked on your door, would you let them in? Why do you let them in through social media? That’s probably the best piece of advice I got.”

Prendergast had a mixed day on the pitch for Ireland against Italy last weekend.

The most obvious errors were two missed conversion attempts, the first of which was from just to the left of the posts. Crowley has also had some issues with his place-kicking in recent months, although both have had good days too.

This is an area where Sexton works directly with the Irish out-halves. He was asked if he feels the Irish 10s have been inconsistent with their goal-kicking recently and, if so, how he can help them to improve.

“Well, Sam was two from two against France,” said Sexton.

“I know he didn’t have a lot of kicks and then obviously, missed a couple of bad ones. It’s a one-off, really.

“Could they be better? Would they want to be better? I’m sure, yeah, like every kicker. You never have it fully nailed. That’s probably the toughest thing about kicking. It’ll hit you when you least expect it.

“Sam had the ball on a string for 95% of last week and he probably just rushed the first one, and that probably rattled him a little bit.

“We’ve all been there. It’s just important that he learns from it and doesn’t let it happen again.”

Crowley was successful with his two attempts from the tee last weekend as he made an impact off the bench upon replacing Prendergast with 25 minutes left.

The Munster man is now expected to come into Ireland’s starting XV against England on Saturday, and Sexton said Crowley will need to deliver from the off if that’s the case.

Sexton and Jack Crowley. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I think the way he came on and attacked the game at the weekend was very impressive,” said Sexton.

“The energy that he brought and then with that, making good decisions. He wasn’t setting anything up, he was getting the ball to the space when it was there in the moment, so that’s a big development for him.

“I suppose it’s the hardest thing to do as a 10. In international rugby, the difference between a good game and a bad game is when the space is there, you’ve got to go there.

“Because if you set a phase up, it’s not going to be there the next time because teams are too good. That’s the big difference between club rugby and international rugby.

“So what he did on Saturday was good in that regard and now if he starts, he’ll have to do it from minute one.

“It can be different from the start; you have to maybe manage the game a bit more. Each time, whether you’re on the bench or starting, it’s a different challenge.”