Shakhtar score cheeky two-man penalty in the Uefa Youth League

SHAKHTAR DONETSK FACED Atalanta in the Uefa Youth League this afternoon — drawing 2-2 in Italy.

The visiting Ukrainians were handed an opportunity to open the scoring on 25 minutes when midfielder Jacopo Da Riva committed a foul in his own box.

Mykhailo Mudryk stepped up to take, but instead of shooting, he rolled the ball into the path of team-mate Sudakov, who finished past the grounded goalkeeper.

Mudryk ➡ Sudakov ⚽ #Shakhtar U19 footballers played a spot-kick in the @UEFAYouthLeague match vs Atalanta U19. #UYL pic.twitter.com/Pfv5HR1qzN — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 1, 2019

It brought back memories of that infamous occasion Arsenal pair Robert Pires and Thierry Henry completely botched a similar spot-kick against Manchester City back in 2005.

