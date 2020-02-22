Shamrock Rovers II lose league opener to Longford and Drogheda claim away win over Cobh

LONGFORD TOWN ENSURED Shamrock Rovers II enjoyed an unsuccessful start to life in the First Division as they ran out 2-o victors.

Longford’s Aodh Dervin opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to ensure the home side were ahead at the break and then Rob Manley netted seven minutes into the second half to double their advantage.

Elsewhere tonight Drogheda United enjoyed a successful trip to St Colman’s Park as they defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0. It was scoreless at the break before second-half goals from Chris Lyons and Sean Brennan delivered the success.

Lyons opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and Brennan fired home from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to clinch the spoils for the away side. In between those strikes Cobh were reduced to 10 men after Lee Devitt was sent-off in the 77th minute.

Tonight’s victors meet next Friday night with Drogheda at home to Longford, Cobh Ramblers travel to take on UCD while next Saturday afternoon Shamrock Rovers II are at home to Galway United.

Results

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Drogheda United

Longford Town 2-0 Shamrock Rovers II

