Saturday 22 February, 2020
Shamrock Rovers II lose league opener to Longford and Drogheda claim away win over Cobh

2-0 victories for Longford Town and Drogheda United tonight in First Division of the League Of Ireland.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 10:27 PM
40 minutes ago 1,010 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018278
Aodh Dervin found the net for Longford Town tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Aodh Dervin found the net for Longford Town tonight.
Aodh Dervin found the net for Longford Town tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN ENSURED Shamrock Rovers II enjoyed an unsuccessful start to life in the First Division as they ran out 2-o victors.

Longford’s Aodh Dervin opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to ensure the home side were ahead at the break and then Rob Manley netted seven minutes into the second half to double their advantage.

Elsewhere tonight Drogheda United enjoyed a successful trip to St Colman’s Park as they defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0. It was scoreless at the break before second-half goals from Chris Lyons and Sean Brennan delivered the success.

Lyons opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and Brennan fired home from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to clinch the spoils for the away side. In between those strikes Cobh were reduced to 10 men after Lee Devitt was sent-off in the 77th minute. 

Tonight’s victors meet next Friday night with Drogheda at home to Longford, Cobh Ramblers travel to take on UCD while next Saturday afternoon Shamrock Rovers II are at home to Galway United.

 

Results

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Drogheda United
Longford Town 2-0 Shamrock Rovers II

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie