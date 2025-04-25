LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Bohs v St Pat's - LOI Premier Division

Good period of pressure from Rovers with Jack Byrne looking dangerous, putting some good balls into the box.
9 mins ago
8:00PM
11mins: Shamrock Rovers 0 Shelbourne 0
Chance!
Conor Kearns does well to deny Michael Noonan, who showed great feet after a mistake by Sam Bone.
12 mins ago
7:57PM
10mins: Shamrock Rovers 0 Shelbourne 0
Not too much to report from Tallaght so far, where Rovers have had most of the ball. Jack Byrne will have been disappointed with one overhit cross, Dylan Watts similar.
As I type, Mipo Odubeko lines up a shot but is half blocked/tackled on the edge of the box, and it results in a corner. The ball goes to the back post but is tapped out for another corner, and at the second attempt from the opposite side, Sam Bone heads wide.
No goals yet across the other games.
19 mins ago
7:50PM
We’re underway, and conditions look ideal in Tallaght. A reminder that both of these teams dropped points on Easter Monday – Rovers suffering a dramatic late 3-2 loss at home to Bohemians, while Shels drew 2-2 at home to Galway.
They’re also level on points in the league table, with third-placed Rovers just ahead of Shels on goal difference.
Here’s the weekend’s Premier Division schedule: four games tonight, all kicking-off at 7.45pm.
33 mins ago
7:36PM
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s League of Ireland Premier Division games. We’ll mainly be focusing on the Dublin derby meeting of Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne here – which is live on Virgin Media Two if you’re near a TV – but we’ll also bring you all the goals from around the grounds as they go in.
