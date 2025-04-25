LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Bohs v St Pat's - LOI Premier Division

10mins: Shamrock Rovers 0 Shelbourne 0

Not too much to report from Tallaght so far, where Rovers have had most of the ball. Jack Byrne will have been disappointed with one overhit cross, Dylan Watts similar.

As I type, Mipo Odubeko lines up a shot but is half blocked/tackled on the edge of the box, and it results in a corner. The ball goes to the back post but is tapped out for another corner, and at the second attempt from the opposite side, Sam Bone heads wide.

No goals yet across the other games.