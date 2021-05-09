'That goal was special, I haven’t seen a goal like that in this country'

SHAMROCK ROVERS REMAIN unbeaten and are becoming inevitable.

Yesterday they saw off the challenge of second-placed Saint Patrick’s’ Athletic with an injury-time winner from Danny Mandroiu, completing a come-from-behind 2-1 win. The champions are now five points clear at the top of the league, and it’s an advantage built on their incredible propensity for late goals.

Last night’s was the third of Rovers’ 10 games this season won with an injury-time winner, following similar late, late shows against Longford and Drogheda.

In fact, if you were to arbitrarily end their games thus far at the 75-minute mark, Rovers would have eight fewer points.

“I think it shows a lot of the quality that we have, they’re an extremely fit group, the belief they have is fantastic”, said manager Stephen Bradley’s of his side’s latest injury-time winner. “They trust what we do and whether it is the 90th minute or 94th minute, they just keep pushing and pushing and they get their rewards so it’s testament to the group, the belief and the qualities they have, it’s no coincidence.”

This wasn’t Mandroiu’s first contribution in stoppage time, either, winning this game in the 92nd-minute having won the Drogheda game in the 95th. The goal owed as much to Mandroiu’s tenacity as it did his talent, as he chased down Lee Desmond to win the ball on the halfway line before advancing toward goal and finishing from a tight angle.

“It’s incredible, he wins the ball on half way and he takes off”, said Bradley of Mandroiu. “It’s late in the game but to have that speed and that composure and the bravery to go and finish shows every quality that he has you know. He’s been first class since he came in, his attitude, his desire, to understand every play and his quality is there for all to see. That goal, I can’t think of another player in the country – Michael Duffy maybe – who could score it. It’s fantastic.”

It was Mandroiu’s fourth goal of the season, and he has hit the ground running at Rovers since his arrival from Bohemians.

“We’ve obviously got him the fittest he’s ever been”, says Bradley. “But it’s about working on his game and improving every day. He’s a joy to work with, his attitude is unbelievable. That goal was special, I haven’t seen a goal like that in this country in terms [of it coming] so late and that speed and composure, and bravery because he knows he is getting hit at the end. It’s fantastic.”

Striker Aaron Greene was at the game but uninvolved, sitting in the stand with his foot in a protective boot and crutches by his side. Bradley assuaged fears over the severity of the injury however, with a scan showing heavy bruising rather than anything more serious.

Neil Farrugia remains out with the recurrence of a long-standing hamstring injury, and he will see a London specialist tomorrow to determine what happens next.

Meanwhile, Rovers keep on rolling on.

““Our win is to win every week, don’t take our foot off. This team will only get stronger as the season goes on. I keep saying that. I think tonight in the first half you seen signs of real quality, we created three really good chances with really good play. And I think this team showed tonight that they are only getting stronger and getting better.”