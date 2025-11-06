The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Late penalty denies Shamrock Rovers a famous win in Greece
AEK Athens 1
Shamrock Rovers 1
A LATE penalty by Luka Jović earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw at home to Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Conference League this evening.
An understrength Hoops side had defended doggedly for much of the contest, after a 21st-minute Graham Burke spot kick gave them the lead.
More to follow
