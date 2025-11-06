More Stories
Shamrock Rovers players wave to the fans after the game. Alamy Stock Photo
Late penalty denies Shamrock Rovers a famous win in Greece

The Hoops had taken the lead through Graham Burke.
8.05pm, 6 Nov 2025

AEK Athens 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

A LATE penalty by Luka Jović earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw at home to Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Conference League this evening.

An understrength Hoops side had defended doggedly for much of the contest, after a 21st-minute Graham Burke spot kick gave them the lead.

More to follow

