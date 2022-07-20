Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers full-back Cotter makes loan move to St Pat's

The 23-year-old has joined the Saints until the end of the season.

Cotter in action for Shamrock Rovers against the Saints.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

BARRY COTTER HAS joined St Patrick’s Athletic on loan from Shamrock Rovers.

The full-back leaves the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions to link up with their Dublin rivals until the end of the season.

23-year-old Cotter has been with Rovers since August 2021. A native of Ennis, he previously had spells at Ipswich Town and Limerick.

The former Ireland U21 international has made 15 league appearances for the Hoops this season – nine of which were as a substitute.

He didn’t feature in the squad for last night’s 3-0 Champions League second qualifying round loss to Ludogorets.

