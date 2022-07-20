Shamrock Rovers full-back Cotter makes loan move to St Pat's

Cotter in action for Shamrock Rovers against the Saints.

BARRY COTTER HAS joined St Patrick’s Athletic on loan from Shamrock Rovers.

The full-back leaves the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions to link up with their Dublin rivals until the end of the season.

23-year-old Cotter has been with Rovers since August 2021. A native of Ennis, he previously had spells at Ipswich Town and Limerick.

The former Ireland U21 international has made 15 league appearances for the Hoops this season – nine of which were as a substitute.

He didn’t feature in the squad for last night’s 3-0 Champions League second qualifying round loss to Ludogorets.

