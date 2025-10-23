Classy Franko Kovacevic hits 22nd goal of season as Celje prove too good for Shamrock Rovers

Uefa Conference League

Shamrock Rovers 0

NK Celje 2

FOR ALL OF the bitterness that preceded this clash it was a moment of sweet ingenuity that turned things in Celje’s favour against Shamrock Rovers.

Franko Kovacevic delivered the goods for the runway Slovenian league leaders with one mesmerising piece of a play and another simple tap in to take his tally for the season to 22 goals and make it two wins out of two in this competition.

The Croatian striker is one of the most in-from around Europe and is the Conference League’s top scorer on five after producing a hat-trick in their opening night win over AEK Athens.

Celje reached the quarter-final last season – beaten by Fiorentina – and only ended up in the third tier competition after Rovers dumped them out of the Europa League qualifiers.

So began some of the rancour between these two managers, with Stephen Bradley accusing opposite number of Albert Riera of being disrespectful with comments he deemed to be arrogant ahead of kick-off.

The former Liverpool winger was asked about them on the eve of this clash and he provided a stinging rebuke, defending his character in the process.

There was no love lost but such personal grievances were of no concern to Bradley who has more pressing matters to contend with.

He reckons seven points will do the job and ensure a knockout phase play-off place, but they remain pointless after two games and face a trip to Greece in two weeks before the FAI Cup final, by which time they should also be confirmed as League of Ireland champions.

Bradley’s main frustration after the 4-1 defeat in Prague was the manner in which his side didn’t do the basics from set pieces and gifted Sparta their goals.

The Rovers boss lamented switching off from their jobs when it mattered. They had to be switched on from the start against a Celje side who are rampant in Slovenia and showed their class with that 3-1 win at home to AEK Athens on matchday one.

Kovacevic hit a hat-trick that night to help take his tally for the season to 20 goals in 18 games. He looked to have added to that in the 12th minute when he peeled off the shoulder of Roberto Lopes and side footed into the net from close range.

A three-minute VAR check eventually ruled the goal out for a foul by the Croatian striker and that let-off for Rovers was of even more benefit as they began to find their way into the game and look more assured.

Indeed, it was that increased confidence that actually led to Celje countering from just outside their own box. Josh Honohan attempted to cut inside from the right and, as he did so, Dylan Watts broke from midfield to try and support.

A combination of Nikita Iosifov and Darko Krka stopped Honohan in his tracks, they moved the ball up the pitch and a pass into the feet of Kovacevic on the right side of the box seemed to be under control.

Lopes and Cory O’Sullivan were in front of him, Honohan was retreating too, but as the Rovers players closed in Kovacevic broke free with a swivel of his hips.

A sharp pow wow shift of the ball from right to left created the space for him to bury a lovely side-foot finish into the top corner.

In 23 seconds Celje went from one end of the pitch to the other but it was in that instant that Kovacevic’s class shone through.

His second five minutes before half-time was much more routine, Celje playing a free kick short down the right and coming back inside for a clipped cross from a better angle.

Defender Lukasz Bejger was unmarked at the back post and his header was gratefully received by the Croatian who nodded the ball into an empty net.

The small pocket of around 60 Celje fans celebrated and but for a Rory Gaffney chance at the near post seconds after the restart there was little to concern them as their team reasserted their control.

Iosifov was excellent off the right side for Celje and while they remained comfortable in possession the two-goal advantage was still a delicate one. A chance on 75 minutes was a reminder, and the joy Rovers were having also came down their right.

Watts fizzed a ball across the front, Lopes’ deft flick was superbly saved by Zan-Luk Leban and Juanjo Nieto did enough with a superb block-tackle to prevent substitute Lee Grace from lashing home the rebound.

It was as close as Rovers came to a stirring comeback as their hopes rest on finishing the league phase with a flourish.

Before that Bradley has the Dublin Marathon to contend with on Sunday morning just before they can wrap the title up in Derry.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Cory O’Sullivan; Adam Matthews (Lee Grace 58), Connor Malley (Aaron McEneff 62), Matt Healy, Dylan Watts (Michael Noonan 83), Danny Mandroiu (Graham Burke 58), Josh Honohan; Rory Gaffney (John McGovern 83).

NK Celje: Zan-Luk Leban; Zan Karnicnik (captain), Juanjo Nieto, Artemijus Tutyskinas, Lukasz Bejger; Darko Hrka (Papa Daniel 55), Mario Kvesic (Ivica Vidovic 83), Vitali Lisakovich (Milot Avdyli 55); Danijel Sturm (Rudi Pozeg Vancas 88), Nikita Iosifov, Franko Kovacevic (Matej Poplatnik 83).

Referee: Ondrej Berka (Cze).

Attendance: 6,076.