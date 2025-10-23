More Stories
Shamrock Rovers take on Celje at 8pm. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Celje, Uefa Conference League

Follow all the action as Stephen Bradley’s side continue their journey in Europe.
6.59pm, 23 Oct 2025

12 mins ago 7:38PM

It’s full-time between Shelbourne and Shkendija and it’s late blow for the visitors as they head home with a 1-0 defeat following a deflected own goal for Paddy Barrett in the 92nd minute.

19 mins ago 7:31PM

Shamrock Rovers: 

Ed McGinty, Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Adam Matthews, Cory O’Sullivan, Connor Malley, Matthew Healy, Dylan Watts, Joshua Honohan, Rory Gaffney, Danny Mandroiu. 

Subs: Lee Steacey, Alex Noonan, Lee Grace, Aaron McEneff, Graham Burke, Darragh Nugent, Trevor Clarke, Cian Barrett, Michael Noonan, Max Kovalevskis, John McGovern.

NK Celje: 

Zan-Luk Leban, Zan Karnicnik, Juanjo Nieto, Artemijus Tutyskinas, Lukasz Bejger, Darko Hrka, Mario Kvesic, Vitaliy Lisakovich, Danijel Sturm, Nikita Iosifov, Franko Kovacevic. 

Subs: Luka Kolar, Tiijan Zorko, Damjan Vuklisevic, Gasper Vodeb, Florjan Jevsenak, Milot Avdyli, Papa Daniel, Ivica Vidovic, Matija Boben, Rudi Pozeg Vancas, Matej Poplatnik.

45 mins ago 7:05PM

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the clash between Shamrock Rovers and Celje in the Uefa Conference League.

If you haven’t been following our liveblog from the other Uefa Conference League fixture, it’s currently Shkendija 0-0 Shelbourne in the second half.

But our business is in Tallaght Stadium here and Shamrock Rovers’ ongoing quest to reach the knockout phase of the competition. Following a 4-1 defeat away to Sparta Prague, the Premier Division champions-elect are hosting Slovenian league leaders Celje tonight.

Kick-off is at 8pm and we’ll be bringing you through all the action. Team line-ups will be coming up shortly and as always, we’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

