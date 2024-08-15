Shamrock Rovers earn sensational win to guarantee European group stage football

Shamrock Rovers 3

Celje 1

(Shamrock Rovers win 3-2 on aggregate)

A BRILLIANT long-distance Graham Burke extra-time strike ensured Shamrock Rovers beat Celje 3-1 in this evening’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg encounter.

The thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory means the reigning Irish champions advance to the competition’s next round.

Most significantly, it means Rovers are guaranteed European group-stage football this season, as even if they lose their next tie, they will drop into the Uefa Conference League.

A Dylan Watts penalty and a Neil Farrugia wonder strike put the home side in control but a late goal by Žan Karničnik brought the game to extra-time.

The hosts were well worth the 2-0 first-half lead and survived a few scares after the break before the demoralising 83rd-minute equaliser.

The Hoops were aiming to recover from a narrow 1-0 first-leg defeat in Slovenia, knowing that progress would ensure a financial boost encompassing several million euros.

Stephen Bradley’s side have had a frustrating domestic season — they were recently knocked out of the FAI Cup by Bohemians and are fifth in the table, 10 points behind Premier Division leaders Shelbourne.

Rovers made one change to the starting XI from last week’s first leg. Lee Grace came into the defence with Daniel Cleary dropping to the bench.

The reigning Slovenian champions, meanwhile, made two alterations. Luka Menalo and Marco Dulca were dropped, while Matija Kavčič and Damjan Vuklišević came into the team.

The Hoops made the better start. Early on Aaron Greene was sent through on goal by Farrugia. The angle was tight for the striker though, and Lovro Štubljar produced a comfortable save.

Yet it was a cautious, stop-start opening 20 minutes otherwise, with neither side registering additional chances of note.

Farrugia was looking like Rovers’ best attacking outlet and midway through the half, he won a free kick on the edge of the area after being fouled from behind by Jošt Pišek, but Aaron Greene could not get the ball past the wall from a promising position.

As the first half appeared to be petering out, 10 minutes before the break, Rovers were awarded a penalty. Štubljar tried to claim a long ball but committed an over-zealous challenge on Greene as he did so. After consulting VAR, the referee pointed to the spot.

Advertisement

Watts then sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the tie on aggregate.

Rovers had momentum now and five minutes later, they were 2-0 up and in front for the first time on aggregate.

After receiving a throw from Josh Honohan, dangerman Farrugia carried the ball towards the area and launched a thunderbolt that found the corner of the net and left the goalkeeper with little chance.

That Neil Farrugia finish in the first half 😮‍💨



🟢 2-0 🟡 (2-1 agg.)#RoversInEurope 🟢 || @sharp_security pic.twitter.com/WXUsmKZ7OH — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) August 15, 2024

With the hosts remaining in the ascendancy, on the stroke of half-time, Trevor Clarke missed a golden chance to score a third.

After good work by Farrugia and Darragh Nugent in the build-up, the ball was squared across the area to the unmarked wing-back, but Štubljar got down well to save a powerful low strike with his feet.

Celje manager Albert Riera before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Celje boss and ex-Liverpool player Albert Riera was not a happy man and made a triple change at the break to try to swing the tie in his side’s favour.

However, it was the Irish team who re-started the brighter, with Honohan firing a few inches over from a low Clarke cross.

Yet the visitors were starting to threaten. Karnicnik’s effort from the edge of the area was deflected just over via the head of Roberto Lopes.

Celje subsequently introduced a fourth substitute, Nino Kouter, early in the second half, and minutes later, the attacker thumped the ground in frustration after firing inches over.

It was starting to become an onslaught, as Armandas Kučys’ shot deflected just wide.

Yet the Hoops rode the storm and as the game entered its final 20 minutes, they were in the driving seat.

Bradley’s men were still looking dangerous down the other end too — Gary O’Neill curled a free kick inches over the bar.

But much to the hosts’ despair, after a raft of substitutions, the visitors levelled the tie on aggregate with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

A deep Armandas Kučys cross found Karnicnik, who volleyed home clinically at the far post.

The substitute who rescued his side is an experienced Slovenia international who scored against Serbia at the Euros and reportedly wants a move away from the club.

That pivotal goal brought the game to extra time, which Rovers began with four substitutes on the pitch — Burke, Richie Towell, Darragh Burns and Cleary.

And one of the changes made a swift impact.

After good work in the build-up from Honohan, Burke burst purposefully forward and produced a low shot that eluded the dive of Štubljar and found the net.

The 30-year-old Ireland international’s moment of individual brilliance caused the stadium to erupt with joy.

Substitutes Rolando Aarons and Luka Menalo both went close on the brink of half-time of extra time, with the latter blasting over a low cross wastefully with the goal at his mercy.

Then, early in the second half, Celje lost possession in their area. Darragh Burns put the ball in the net with a clinical finish, but much to the crowd’s frustration, it was ruled offside after a VAR check.

However, despite that setback, this time, Rovers held on, defending doggedly to secure a memorable win.

The Irish side next face PAOK, who endured a 6-5 aggregate loss against Malmo on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the tie’s losers, Celje, drop down to the Uefa Conference League and play Pyunik of Armenia, who overcame Kazakhstan’s FC Ordabasy 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate this evening.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Leon Pohls 3. Sean Hoare 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace 2. Josh Honohan (O’Sullivan 110) 18. Trevor Clarke (Cleary 80) 16. Gary O’Neill 7. Dylan Watts 15. Darragh Nugent (Towell 80) 23. Neil Farrugia (Burke 88) 9. Aaron Greene (Burns 91)

Subs: 25. Lee Steacy 41. Alex Noonan 6. Daniel Cleary 10. Graham Burke 11. Sean Kavanagh 17. Richie Towell 19. Markus Poom 21. Darragh Burns 27. Cory O’Sullivan 29. Jack Byrne 32. Cian Dillon 34. Conan Noonan

Celje: 98. Lovro Štubljar 3. Damjan Vuklišević 25. Matija Kavčič 6. David Zec 81. Klemen Nemanič (Dulca 46) 8. Luka Bobičanec (Karnicnik 46) 16. Mario Kvesić (Aarons 104) 77. Ivan Brnić (Menalo 46) 31. Jošt Pišek (Kouter 53) 47. Armandas Kučys 7. Aljoša Matko (Edmilson 78)

Subs: 4. Marco Dulca 10. Nino Kouter 17. Rolando Aarons 22. Matjaž Rozman 23. Zan Karnicnik 30. Edmilson 70. Luka Menalo

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Rou)

Attendance: 6,153