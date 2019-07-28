Rovers lose ground on league leaders Dundalk after frustrating draw at Turner's Cross

Cork City 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

AARON MCENEFF’S GOAL just before the hour mark ensured that Shamrock Rovers avoided defeat at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, but the Hoops are now seven points behind Dundalk with a game more played.

Having fallen behind to Dáire O’Connor’s goal for Cork City on 33 minutes, Rovers began the second half with renewed impetus as Dan Carr and McEneff were introduced by Stephen Bradley.

Twice, Aaron Greene was denied by Mark McNulty and had another effort which was just wide, then Lee Grace’s header from a Jack Byrne corner was kept out by full-back Ronan Hurley.

The pressure continued to come though and when Rovers kept play alive after the next corner, McEneff’s curling effort from the edge of the area beat McNulty.

Dylan Watts and Ronan Finn – also introduced as a sub, with Rovers having the European tie with Apollon Limassol in mind – had chances to win it for Rovers, while City might have had a penalty when Mark O’Sullivan went down in the area but none was forthcoming.

In injury time, City sub Darragh O’Sullivan had a chance, however Alan Mannus saved well and both sides had to be satisfied with a point.

Rovers may feel that they deserved to win, as they had looked likelier to open the scoring before O’Connor’s strike. Watts and Gary O’Neill had half-chances and – foreshadowing later events – Grace had a header from a corner which Hurley blocked.

In addition, City captain Conor McCarthy twice did well to cut out danger when former City man Graham Cummins might have had a chance, but when the opener did come it was at the other end.

While Rovers were sloppy in possession, City showed good application as O’Sullivan and O’Connor forced a turnover from Bolger – despite protestations of a foul – and O’Connor sent a low shot past Mannus.

Rovers responded well, Bolger with a low shot just wide, and they ramped up the pressure at the outset of the second period, but a win remained elusive.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Ronan Hurley; Gearóid Morrissey, Conor McCormack, Kevin O’Connor; Joel Coustrain, Mark O’Sullivan (Darragh Crowley 80), Dáire O’Connor (Shane Griffin 66).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Joey O’Brien (Ronan Finn 53); Gary O’Neill, Greg Bolger (Aaron McEneff half-time); Aaron Greene, Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts; Graham Cummins (Dan Carr half-time).

Referee: Seán Grant (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!