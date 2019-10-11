Bolger's late winner sees Rovers past Finn Harps at Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers 1

Finn Harps 0

GREG BOLGER’S 79TH-MINUTE goal was the difference at Tallaght Stadium, as Shamrock Rovers sealed a 1-0 win over Finn Harps.

Tallaght was hosting its third game in four days after the Ireland women and U21 hosted Ukraine and Italy respectively this week, and it was the home-based Hoops who finished the week on a high.

And although second-placed Rovers got the win, Donegal side Harps look like they’ll avoid the drop. Ollie Horgan’s side remain six points clear of UCD with just two games left to play, with a far superior goal difference.

More to follow.

