Shamrock Rovers on cusp of famous European feat after ending up on wrong side of LOI history

SHAMROCK ROVERS WERE on the wrong side of League of Ireland history last Sunday but now stand on the cusp of a famous European feat tonight.

A 1-0 defeat to Bohemians at Aviva Stadium in front of a record 33,208 attendance was quite a come down from the high of Norway 72 hours earlier.

A win by the same scoreline against Molde in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off one week ago means Rovers only need to avoid defeat at Tallaght Stadium to ensure they become the first Irish club to feature in the last 16 of a European club competition.

They are already in unchartered, knockout territory, but emerging from the play-offs would also mean prize money passing the €8 million mark.

Cercle Brugge or Legia Warsaw are the potential opponents for both sides as, right now, such history remains only a possibility for Rovers.

Injuries and suspensions have decimated the home side. Bradley’s gameplan has not changed. “We’re playing to win the game,” he said.

The Rovers boss caused a stir with his comments after Sunday’s game, too, accusing Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson of being out of touch and disrespectful for saying some Rovers players might “get a career change” from their European exploits.

Bradley took that to mean it was the only way they would earn a place in the international squad. He detailed more of his concerns regarding the FAI with blistering honesty at yesterday’s press conference ahead of this game.

The Rovers boss is not allowing those troubles to cause distraction, though.

Last Thursday night in Norway was significant for other reasons, too, of course. The name of Michael Noonan travelled around the continent when his second-half goal made him the youngest scorer in the modern era of UEFA club competition.

The 16-year-old almost found the net again against Bohs at the weekend, yet his week of dreams could provide another pinch-me moment tonight.

“He’s got an elite mentality to football and life,” Bradley said. “He’s just getting on with his game and his life. Michael just wants to play football, he’s fine, he’s in a good place.”

Stephen Bradley had some strong words on the FAI this evening.



▪️ The treatment of Colin Healy

▪️ How Irish football is being run

▪️ FAI leadership

▪️ His comments at the Aviva



Bradley is also investigating why his programme notes from Sunday went missing.#UECL | #LOI pic.twitter.com/iN0LsY0J4e — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 19, 2025

Noonan might not even be the youngest Rovers player in their starting XI given Victor Ozhianvuna only celebrated that milestone birthday last month. The academy graduate can operate at wing back on either side or in a central attacking position.

He was a late substitute on Sunday, and that was perhaps with a view to giving him a taste of action.

Suspensions picked up by right-sided centre back Daniel Cleary, who played every minute of league phase action alongside Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace, and midfielder Dylan Watts meant Bradley knew he would have to re-jig things tonight.

Defender Adam Matthews suffered a bad gash in his leg in a collision with goalkeeper Ed McGinty when Bohs scored on Sunday, while Daniel Mandroiu also pulled up late on with a hamstring injury that rules him out for four weeks.

Along with absentees Darragh Nugent, Trevor Clarke, Jack Byrne, and Rory Gaffney is on the road to recovery, Rovers are stretched.

“We want to pave the way and say ‘this is what can be achieved, it can be done’. Clubs, fans, players, they see it and feel they ca do it. We want to keep this journey going, and the last 16. That’s the aim. It’s a positive step for us as a club, but also for the league as a whole,” Bradley said.

In the aftermath of triumph in Molde, he insisted that focus would switch to the Aviva the moment they landed back in Dublin at 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Likewise, the disappointment of losing their Dublin derby on such a momentous day for Irish football had to be parked quickly as preparations turned to this fixture that is still very much in the balance.

Tallaght Stadium is a 10,000 sell-out and the home fans have witnessed some rousing nights during this campaign. The comfortable 3-0 win over Borac Banja on 12 December confirmed their place in this play-off with one league phase fixture remaining.

Before that they showed the kind of calmness and patience that comes with experience to regroup after falling behind to TNS for a routine 2-1 victory.

This sense of destiny stemmed from their opening League Phase game when Neil Farrugia was sent off against APOEL on 50 minutes. The Cypriots took the lead just before the hour mark before a stirring comeback was inspired by Watts, who guided home a superb header on 92 minutes.

“We’ll go to win the game, we are not made to sit back,” Bradley said. “You have to understand tactically at moments in the game you have to defend. But we won’t sit back. These are a good team, I don’t think we can afford to sit back.

“If anything we have to be more aggressive than what we were last week. We have to take the game to Molde more at points, we know they will have their moments and chances, but like we showed in the first leg and on Sunday in the second half, when we are at our levels we will create chances and we can dominate teams and that will be our aim.”

Tonight – Shamrock Rovers (1) v Molde (0), Live on Premier Sport 1 and TNT Sport 2, 8pm.