Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers to face champions of North Macedonia in Europa League

We explain Rovers’ route to group stage football following their Champions League exit.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 11:07 PM
50 minutes ago 1,042 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826488
Image: PA
Image: PA

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ CHAMPIONS League campaign has been ended by Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, but there is plenty of road left in their European campaign. 

Rovers beat their vaunted opponents 2-1 at Tallaght tonight, but fell to a 4-2 loss on aggregate. They now drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face KF Shkupi, the reigning champions of North Macedonia. The first leg of that tie takes place at Tallaght on Thursday week. 

The winners of that tie will qualify for the play-off round of the Europa League, and will thus be one round away from the group stages of that competition. The winners will also be guaranteed qualification for the group stage of the third-tier Conference League, where they will be sent should they lose their Europa League play-off. 

The losers of the Rovers/Shkupi have another shot at group stage qualification: they will drop into the play-off round of the third-tier Conference League, which again is one round away from the group phase of that competition. That tie may be a difficult task, though, with Cluj and Lech Poznan among Rovers’ potential opponents should they need to take that route. 

Should Rovers win their third qualifying round and then lose the play-off round, they will parachute directly into the group phase of the Conference League. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie