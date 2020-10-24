Shamrock Rovers crowned champions and Cork City relegated after Finn Harps win over Bohs

SHAMROCK ROVERS WERE confirmed as champions tonight without needing to take the field as Finn Harps condemned Cork City to the drop with a 2-0 win away to Bohemians.

City’s defeat to Sligo Rovers earlier in the day meant that three points for Harps would be enough to send the Rebel Army down while also finishing off Bohs’ mathematical chance of catching Rovers.

Mark Russell was the hero for Harps – and indeed, Rovers, who celebrate a record-extending 18th league title – with two goals of real quality either side of half time.

Bohs’ Anto Breslin and Harps’ Leo Donnellan saw red in separate violent incidents late in a game that, until then, hadn’t been particularly nasty.

In fact, for the first half-hour all seemed to be going well for Bohs, who worked goalkeeper Mark McGinley early on when Keith Buckley played in Keith Ward.

Harps got on top towards the end of the first half, with brother Barry and Tony McNamee’s weaving intricate passing moves with a style not always evident at Finn Park.

It was an old-fashioned long throw from Tony that led to the opening on the stroke of half time as Russell, with his back to goal, hooked the ball past James Talbot with the outside of his left boot.

Six minutes into the second half, Russell got his second as he polished off a fine one-touch move with an equally splendid finish.

Tony McNamee released sub Adam Foley on the right and, with Barry McNamee’s near-post run dragging in Andy Lyons, Russell had time to meet the ball with a firm low shot past Talbot.

16-year-old Evan Ferguson – one of four Bohs subs introduced at once – nearly pulled one back when his goalbound effort was tipped onto the post by McGinley.

McGinley had earlier pulled off a brilliant double save to deny another sub, Ross Tierney, and Ferguson on the follow up.

And the sense it was Harps’ day seemed to be confirmed when Breslin was sent out for a petulant kick on Donnellan, which the midfielder made the absolute most of.

Donnellan soon joined him in the dressing rooms as he chased down his own through ball before mindless chopping James Finnerty with a two-footed tackle.

He may miss Harps’ final three league games as they plot an unlikely bid to reel in the sides five points ahead of them, but all the celebrations this evening with be on the southside of Dublin.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Michael Barker, James Finnerty, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley (JJ Lunney 88), Conor Levingston (Ross Tierney 56), Keith Ward (Dawson Devoy 56); Promise Omochere (Jack Moylan 56), Danny Grant, Andre Wright (Evan Ferguson 56).

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley; Dave Webster, Stephen Folan, Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney, Mark Russell; Leo Donnellan, Gareth Harkin, Barry McNamee; Tony McNamee (Ryan Connolly 72); Karl O’Sullivan (Adam Foley 16).

Referee: Neil Doyle.

