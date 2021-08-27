Shamrock Rovers' Scales looks set for Celtic move

SHAMROCK ROVERS STAR Liam Scales looks on the verge of completing his long-awaited move to Celtic.

Primarily regarded as a centre-back at the start of his career, the former UCD player has impressed for Shamrock Rovers as a left wing-back in recent times.

The 23-year-old was one of the Hoops’ better performers, as they were beaten 1-0 by Flora Tallinn in the Europa Conference League on Thursday — a result that confirmed their exit from European football for another season.

The level of interest in Scales has been apparent for several weeks now. Bradley confirmed that Celtic and Premier League clubs were interested in the youngster earlier this month.

A report in the Irish Examiner yesterday suggested a €600,000 fee had been agreed with the Scottish club, while Scales appeared to be waving goodbye to the fans at Tallaght Stadium after last night’s defeat.

Asked after the game whether Scales would be available for Sunday’s FAI Cup clash against Bohemians, Bradley said coyly: “We’ll have to wait and see.”

He added: “I’d imagine that’ll be his last European game for sure.”

The youngster would join Jack Byrne, Aaron McEneff and Gavin Bazunu as players that Rovers have recently sold to clubs abroad.

It’s been a memorable few weeks for Scales. His impressive performances also mean he is on standby for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers. With Enda Stevens injured, only James McClean and Ryan Manning appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order at international level as it stands.

Should the move to Celtic go through, the Hoops could be a little light in that department, with Bradley confirming another option at left wing-back, Sean Kavanagh, picked up an injury in training on Wednesday, prompting his exclusion from the bench last night.

Lee Grace is also currently out of action, while fellow centre-back Sean Hoare had to go off injured against Flora.

“It looks like Sean will definitely be out [for the next game],” Bradley said. “He just felt his groin. It’s very unlike Sean to come off the pitch unless it’s serious.”

Danny Manrdroiu also picked up an injury and was taken off in the second half.

“He got a knock early on. We were trying to let it settle and get some work done on it, but we just had to take him off. We got a few knocks. We’ll have to have a look.

“Aidomo Emakhu and Dean Williams were supposed to be on the bench. We had a mix-up with the testing so they couldn’t be on it. That was last minute.”

Asked whether he was looking to bring some new players in, Bradley added: “Only if it’s right. We’ve been looking for the last few weeks and we’ll continue to look. Obviously, our window has closed so they have to be out-of-contract players and out-of-contract players are waiting for England and Scotland. So we have to be patient and wait and see.”