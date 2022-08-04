Membership : Access or Sign Up
Let’s start with a look at the teams.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said that the injured Jack Byrne was ’50/50′ yesterday — he doesn’t make the bench tonight, but a strong XI remains in situ.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (captain); Gary O’Neill, Chris McCann; Andy Lyons; Dylan Watts, Graham Burke; Rory Gaffney.

FC Shkupi: Kristijan Naumovski (captain); Angelce Timovski, Senghor Faustin, Gagi Margvelashvili, Besir Demiri; Walid Hamidi, Queven, Diene Albert Lamane, Renaldo Cephas; Freddy Alvarez, Sundat Adetunji.

Good evening, and welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s European clash between Shamrock Rovers and FC Shkupi.

The Hoops welcome the North Macedonian side to Tallaght Stadium for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Kick-off is 8pm, and it’s live on LOI TV. Stick with us for updates.

