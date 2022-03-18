Late drama as Shamrock Rovers come back from 2 goals down while Sligo remain unbeaten

Shamrock Rovers 2

Sligo Rovers 2

SLIGO MAINTAINED their unbeaten run but will have been frustrated at not earning all three points, having been two goals to the good at the break this evening, before a second-half revival earned Shamrock Rovers a deserved point.

The visitors were on the backfoot for the majority of the contest but took full advantage when rare opportunities presented themselves — goals from Will Fitzgerald and ex-Ireland U21 international Aidan Keena saw them establish a two-goal lead.

However, a number of attacking changes helped swing the momentum in Shamrock Rovers’ favour.

A much-improved second-half display saw them pin Sligo back into their own half increasingly, as a Graham Burke penalty and an Adam McDonnell own goal saw them earn a point that had looked improbable at the break.

Sligo started this game in second place, a point ahead of the Hoops in fourth.

The reigning champions had three wins, a draw and two losses from their opening six games, while the Bit O’Red’s encouraging start encompassed three victories and two draws from five.

Stephen Bradley made three changes from Monday’s goalless draw with Dundalk. Alan Mannus, Dylan Watts and Rory Gaffney came into the team, while Leon Pohls, Richie Towell and Jack Byrne dropped to the bench.

Sligo had four changes from their win over Finn Harps earlier this week. Edward McGinty, Lewis Banks, Paddy Kirk and Garry Buckley replaced Richard Brush, Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney and Robbie McCourt.

The hosts enjoyed the better start and Sligo survived an early let-off. Dylan Watts’ corner led to a goalmouth scramble, but Roberto Lopes could not get the connection on the ball he desired, with the visitors doing well to put bodies in the way and prevent the ball from finding the net.

Shortly thereafter, Bradley’s men went close again — Rory Gaffney narrowly failed to connect with Andy Lyons’ low cross after a clever backheel from Danny Mandroiu in the build-up.

In the 12th minute, Shamrock Rovers’ had a great chance — Barry Cotter’s inch-perfect cross found Gaffney, but the Galway native’s header went the wrong side of the post.

Sligo provided a reminder of their threat two minutes later, as Karl O’Sullivan was afforded space on the counter-attack and he fired a shot just wide.

Moments later, the visitors were ahead. Jordan Hamilton’s inviting cross was met by Fitzgerald, whose perfectly placed glancing header left Alan Mannus with no chance.

Shamrock Rovers had another opportunity in the 24th minute — Gaffney’s cross deflected into the path of Watts on the edge of the area, but the former Leicester youngster’s finish was tame and his low effort was easily saved by McGinty.

Four minutes later, Graham Burke’s cross-shot eluded everyone, as his side continued to enjoy the better possession and territory while lacking that clinical edge.

There was a disaster for the hosts moments later though, as Barry Cotter’s attempted backpass went straight to Keena, who finished expertly, ruthlessly punishing the former Ipswich player’s mistake for his fifth goal in six games.

Determined to produce a positive response, a powerful long-distance effort from Burke forced McGinty to parry the ball behind for a corner.

However, in the 38th minute, Sligo went close to making it three, as O’Sullivan put in a dangerous low cross that no one could get on the end of.

Down the other end, after patient build-up play, Gaffney almost got one back on the brink of half-time, as his snapshot from the edge of the area went inches wide.

But it was no surprise that as the half-time whistle sounded, it was the travelling fans that could be heard the loudest with their side firmly in control.

Sligo Rovers fans celebrate a goal. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Cotter had looked short of confidence after his costly error, with a foul throw just before half-time exacerbating his woes.

It was no surprise when the 23-year-old wing-back failed to emerge after the break. Neil Farrugia came on his stead in one of two substitutions made from a clearly dissatisfied Bradley, while an attacking change saw Ireland international Byrne replace Gary O’Neill.

It felt like the game was not over by any means early on, as Shamrock Rovers started the second half brightly — another Watts corner caused chaos in the area before the ball was eventually cleared.

Just before the hour mark, Lyons squared it to Burke, but his shot could not beat McGinty and the 28-year-old thumped the pitch in anger as a result. Yet his frustration would not last long.

The home side were granted a lifeline just after the hour mark. Lyons burst into the area and went past Adam McDonnell, who simultaneously put out a leg and was adjudged to have tripped the former Bohs player.

Burke subsequently stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to get his side back in the game.

Immediately thereafter, Rovers made another double change, freshening up the attack, as Aaron Greene and Aidomo Emakhu replaced Gaffney and Mandroiu.

McDonnell, meanwhile, tried to atone for his concession of the penalty, as a deflected effort went just wide.

The pressure on the Sligo goal intensified as the game entered its dying stages, with Byrne exerting plenty of influence in midfield.

Liam Buckley’s men, meanwhile, tried to slow the game down at every opportunity. The home fans grew increasingly annoyed by McGinty’s leisurely goal kicks and the stopper was eventually booked with 15 minutes remaining.

A further change saw Richie Towell replace Watts, and the ex-Brighton player nearly made a swift impact.

The hosts’ relentless pressure finally told in the 81st minute, as Byrne’s corner found the header by Hoare was unwittingly hooked into his own net by substitute Adam McDonnell

There was still time for Towell to force a save from the overworked McGinty, after being set up by the influential Byrne.

A crazy finish saw Mata run through on goal, but he couldn’t find enough power in his strike, as both sides had to settle for a draw.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Alan Mannus 3. Sean Hoare 4. Roberto Lopes (c) 5. Lee Grace 6. Barry Cotter (Farrugia 46) 16. Gary O’Neill (Byrne 46) 7. Dylan Watts (Towell 75) 22. Andy Lyons 20. Rory Gaffney (Emakhu 63) 10. Graham Burke 14. Danny Mandroiu (Greene 63)

Subs: 25. Leon Pohls 8. Ronan Finn 9. Aaron Greene 11. Sean Kavanagh 17. Richie Towell 23. Neil Farrugia 26. Chris McCann 29. Jack Byrne 38. Aidomo Emakhu

Sligo Rovers: 1. Edward McGinty 2. Lewis Banks 19. Paddy Kirk 28. Nando Pijnaker, 26. Garry Buckley (c) 14. Karl O’Sullivan (Horgan 69) 17. Adam McDonnell 8. Niall Morahan (Blaney 7. Will Fitzgerald (Byrne 89) 10. Jordan Hamilton (Cawley 79) 9. Aidan Keena (Mata 69)

Subs: 30. Richard Brush 3. Colm Horgan 4. Shane Blaney 11. Seamas Keogh 12. Mark Byrne 22. David Cawley 25. Cillian Heaney 27. Max Mata 34. Kailin Barlow

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)