McEneff double sends holders Shamrock Rovers through to FAI Cup final

Shamrock Rovers 2

Sligo Rovers 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS REMAIN on course for their first league and cup double for 33 years as they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Sligo Rovers in their semi-final encounter in Tallaght.

1987 proved the Hoops’ zenith as the famous four-in-a-row side won the last of their three doubles – and Hoops fans will see next month’s final as the chance to kick off a new golden era.

First-half goals from Aaron McEneff – his second double in succession after sparking the comeback win over Finn Harps in the quarters last week – proved the difference on the day.

The second, a fine individual effort on the stroke of half time, knocked the wind out of the Bit o’ Red who, up to that point, looked the more likely to grab the game’s second goal.

Rovers were overseen by assistant manager Glenn Cronin, who will also take charge of the final in place of suspended boss Stephen Bradley, and he watched his side take the lead after four minutes.

Graham Burke’s speculative 30-yard free kick took a deflection off the wall and spun out for a corner.

Jack Byrne picked out Liam Scales from the set-piece and, while his goalbound header was blocked, McEneff manoeuvred his body to turn the ball home from close range.

McEneff, who was rewarded by Stephen Kenny with his first international call-up last week, impressed once more in midfield as the Ireland manager watched from the stands.

The early goal meant Sligo’s gameplan went out the window and they were forced to press high in search of chances, but it was Rovers who eked out opportunities with the space left behind.

Rhys Marshall headed wide following a lung-bursting run from right wing-back, while Burke curled a low shot narrowly wide as the half-hour approached.

A slick move between Ryan De Vries and Rónán Coughlan yielded a chance for the latter, but he pulled his shot wide with Hoops keeper Alan Mannus yet to be called into action.

Lewis Banks managed that with a well-struck 30-yard effort before the same player picked out Coughlan for what should have been the equaliser, but he headed straight at Mannus.

That miss would haunt the Limerick man as McEneff drove forward from midfield before picking out the bottom corner with a fine strike that left Ed McGinty helpless in the Sligo goal.

The first-half sunshine gave way to a thick fog after the break and, though Sligo continued to toil, the game gradually got away from them.

Sean Kavanagh went closest to extending Rovers’ lead as he tested McGinty’s reflexes with a low shot following a slick move involved Marshall and Byrne.

Coughlan had one final chance to halve the deficit 16 minutes from time but he pulled the shot wide and the hosts closed out the game comfortably to set up a final date with Dundalk or Athlone Town.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien, Liam Scales, Lee Grace; Rhys Marshall, Aaron McEneff, Dylan Watts (Greg Bolger 75), Sean Kavanagh (Danny Lafferty 75); Jack Byrne (Neil Farrugia 75), Ronan Finn (Darragh Nugent 89), Graham Burke (Dean Williams 82).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Regan Donelon; Jesse Devers (Alex Cooper 46), David Cawley (Danny Kane 75), Niall Morahan (Darragh Noone 68), Junior Ogedi-Uzoke; Ryan De Vries (Will Seymore 68), Rónán Coughlan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).