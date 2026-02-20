Brennan and Noonan on target as Shamrock Rovers finally launch title defence

Shamrock Rovers 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Paul O’Hehir reports from Tallaght Stadium

UNLEASHED FROM THEIR cage after two weeks of pent up frustration, champions Shamrock Rovers are up and running after a clinical takedown of St Pat’s.

And the Hoops faithful have a new hero to worship in winter signing Adam Brennan who ran the show – scoring their second goal and assisting Michael Noonan’s opener.

He turned down interest from the English Championship to make the move to Tallaght from UCD and the only blot on his impressive league debut was a late injury.

He shipped that when heading in Danny Grant’s cross to seal the win and while waiting for medical attention, milked the South Stand’s applause while laid out in front of it.

Rovers were in control throughout, but their sluggish start to the second-half gave St Pat’s hope as Jamie Lennon and Ryan Edmondson both hit the post.

But the arrival of Noonan, Graham Burke and Jack Byrne midway through the second-half swung the pendulum back Rovers’ way – and they never looked back.

They deserved the win having attacked with purpose from the outset, with youngsters Victor Ozhianvuna and Brennan to the fore.

How Jake Mulraney would have loved to silence the taunts of the 1,000 travelling fans, having swapped the Saints for the Hoops in a high profile winter move.

He nearly did just that in the 12th minute, whipping in a deep but fiercely struck corner – from in front of those fired up supporters – that crashed off the crossbar.

He continued to tease by going close with a deft backheel moments later. Saints fans goaded him for the close range miss, but there was no mistaking that he was on a mission against his former team, even if his influence waned later on.

St Pat’s were struggling to get the ball, never mind getting out of their own half. On the rare occasions they did wriggle free, they were quickly shackled.

But the conundrum facing Rovers was that for all their possession and intent, they needed to make it count.

And they were nearly suckerpunched while figuring it out as St Pat’s were a different beast in the opening exchanges of the second-half.

First, Lennon’s curling shot was tipped onto the post by Ed McGinty at full stretch before Edmondson cracked a shot off the base of the post in the next attack.

It was a wake-up call for Rovers, who called for the cavalry by introducing Burke, Jack and Noonan with 23 minutes to play.

And their impact was immediate.

Noonan started and finished the move that set Rovers on their way, laying off a ball that Matt Healy arrowed out wide to Brennan high up that left flank.

And the man-of-the-match was ice cool, picking out Noonan who got the reward he deserved for carrying his run all the way to the edge of the six-yard box.

And not content with that, Rovers went close to a quick-fire second when Byrne clobbered Anang’s post as the majority of the 7573 crowd found their voice again.

But Brennan capped a league debut to remember by heading home the insurance goal with 10 minutes remaining to secure three well deserved points for the champions.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, O’Sullivan; Grant, Watts (Burke 67,), Healy, Brennan (Stevens 81); Ozhianvuna (Malley 77), Mulraney (Byrne 67); McGovern (Noonan 67).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Grivosti (Palmer 86), Redmond, Turner; Boyce (Elbouzedi 73), Nugent (Forrester 73), Lennon, Baggley, McClelland; Leavy (Nzingo 79); Edmondson.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)