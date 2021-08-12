Shamrock Rovers march on in Europe as excellent Gaffney brace the difference in Albania

Teuta 0

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE just 180 minutes from qualification for the group stages of the first-ever Europa Conference League as they eased past Teuta of Albania in Thursday night.

A goal in either half from Rory Gaffney, two finishes of the highest quality, proved the difference as Stephen Bradley’s side made short work of Teuta in stifling heat.

All that stands in their way of the group stages now is Flora Tallinn, whom Rovers beat 10 years to kick off their historic run to the group stages of the Europa League.

Whether that proves to be a good omen remains to be seen but, on the evidence of their performance over the two legs, Rovers will take some beating regardless.

The one criticism that could be made of Rovers this season is their lack of a clinical edge in front of goal, but in Gaffney they may well have found the antidote.

He showed tremendous strength and poise to open the scoring on the 20-minute mark, just as Rovers were on the receiving end of a period of sustained Teuta pressure.

The Alabanian side offered next to nothing of an attacking nature in Tallaght but they were more positive in front of their own fans and found some openings.

It was Rovers who enjoyed the first real cut towards goal, though, as Danny Mandroiu, who set up the winner seven days ago, slalomed through three defenders but couldn’t find Richie Towell with his pass.

Teuta had a gilt-edged chance to level the tie themselves moments later Ronan Finn failed to track the run of Tauljan Sulejmanov, but the striker lacked the composure to beat Alan Mannus.

Gaffney was beginning to cause real problems for the Teuta defence, and his presence was enough to force Albano Aleksi to inadvertently turned the ball onto his own post.

Moments later, they found out just what he can do with the ball at his feet, Gaffney outmuscling Aleksi on the endline, driving in towards goal and scooping the ball over the advancing Stivi Frasheri.

Teuta continued to threaten and had a half-chance as Asion Daja manoeuvred his way into the box but, with Roberto Lopes covering, the midfielder thrashed his shot wide.

Shamrock Rovers' Ronan Finn comes up against Jackson Ferreira Silvério of Teuta. Source: Dejan Lopicic/INPHO

Mandroiu had the ball win the net just before half time as nodded home at the back post, after Frasheri had flapped at a cross, but Gaffney was adjudged to have fouled the keeper.

Frasheri, uncharacteristically, kept his feet just before half time, and it was all well he did as Gaffney looked set to round him only for the keeper to stand tall and force him away from goal.

Rovers played the second half with more confidence and the insurance goal would arrive just past the hour, and it was the outstanding and in-demand wing-back Liam Scales who provided.

The defender, who is set to leave in the coming weeks for either Celtic or the Premier League, drove up the line before sending Gaffney clear and he smashed the ball emphatically home.

The final 20 minutes were scrappy as the home side gave up on chasing the game and took the fight to Rovers in a more literal sense, but it never fully spilled over and Rovers will look forward to at least two more games in Europe.

Teuta: Stivi Frasheri; Blagoja Todorovski (Ledio Beqja 84), Albano Aleksi, Renato Arapi, Jackson (Blerim Kotobelli 69); Asion Daja, Erando Karabeci (Ildi Gruda 69), Sherif Kallaku; Emilian Vila, Sebino Plaku (Silvio Zogaj 74), Tauljan Sulejmanov (Pepi Georgiev 69).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien (Sean Hoare 78), Roberto Lopes. Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Sean Gannon 69), Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts (Chris McCann 78), Liam Scales; Danny Mandroiu, Richie Towell (Graham Burke 58), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene 69).