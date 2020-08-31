This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Lafferty double sends Rovers through to Cup 3rd round at Cork City's expense

A wonderful equaliser by Gearóid Morrissey counted for little in the end as Danny Lafferty was the hero for The Hoops.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Aug 2020, 7:55 PM
Lafferty is congratulated by team-mates.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A DOUBLE FROM Danny Lafferty on either side of a stunning Cork City equaliser by Gearóid Morrissey saw Shamrock Rovers see off the Leesiders 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium and book their place in the FAI Cup third round.

Rovers opened the scoring before half-time when left wing-back Lafferty pounced on the rebound after Graham Burke’s original long-range strike was too hot to handle for Liam Bossin in the Cork City goal.

The visitors drew level before the hour mark through a goal of the highest quality: after some wonderful work down the right flank by Dylan McGlade, Morrissey was on hand to sweep home a tidy finish into Alan Mannus’ right-hand corner.

But a spell of sustained Rovers pressure at the start of the final third paid dividends for the hosts, and it was another wonderful goal which settled this encounter. In a quick move on the break, Dean Williams and Jack Byrne combined to tee up Derry native Lafferty was on hand again to finish, emphatically slamming the ball home past Mark McNulty who had replaced Bossin after the interval.

Rovers dominated proceedings from that juncture, seeing it out to reach the third round.

In the other second-round fixture this evening, Bohemians host Cabinteely in an all-Dublin clash at Dalymount Park.

More to follow.

