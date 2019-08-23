Four second-half goals see Rovers past Drogheda in Tallaght

SHAMROCK ROVERS ADVANCED to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup with what turned out to be a convincing 4-0 victory over First Division outfit Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium.

The visitors got to the break with the game scoreless despite the best efforts of Graham Burke, who smashed the crossbar and saw two efforts fly wide in a first half during which the Hoops couldn’t turn their possession into a breakthrough.

Gary O'Neill celebrates the hosts' opener with Lee Grace. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In the second half, however, the goals flew in for the hosts. Gary O’Neill headed Rovers in front on 55 minutes following a Jack Byrne cross from the right-hand side, and — what’s that saying about buses — the second goal arrived almost immediately afterwards.

Striker Aaron Greene — who almost pounced on a dangerous back-pass in the first half — pounced upon a rebound to double the Dubliners’ lead from point-blan range, all but killing the tie as a contest.

Burke came within a whisker once more from a corner on the hour mark, but it was Aaron McEneff who bagged Rovers’ third some 14 minutes later — this one a solo effort as he beat a couple of defenders and slotted a neat finish past Luca Gratzer in the Drogs’ net.

Sean Kavanagh bags Rovers' fourth. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sean Kavanagh, who had spent most of his evening supplying chances, took his with four minutes of normal time remaining as Stephen Bradley’s man cruised into the last eight.