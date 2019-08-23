This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four second-half goals see Rovers past Drogheda in Tallaght

Drogs held their own until the interval, but the hosts powered on during the second 45.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Aug 2019, 10:12 PM
11 minutes ago 205 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4780388

SHAMROCK ROVERS ADVANCED to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup with what turned out to be a convincing 4-0 victory over First Division outfit Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium.

The visitors got to the break with the game scoreless despite the best efforts of Graham Burke, who smashed the crossbar and saw two efforts fly wide in a first half during which the Hoops couldn’t turn their possession into a breakthrough.

gary-oneill-celebrates-scoring-their-first-goal-with-lee-grace Gary O'Neill celebrates the hosts' opener with Lee Grace. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In the second half, however, the goals flew in for the hosts. Gary O’Neill headed Rovers in front on 55 minutes following a Jack Byrne cross from the right-hand side, and — what’s that saying about buses — the second goal arrived almost immediately afterwards.

Striker Aaron Greene — who almost pounced on a dangerous back-pass in the first half — pounced upon a rebound to double the Dubliners’ lead from point-blan range, all but killing the tie as a contest.

Burke came within a whisker once more from a corner on the hour mark, but it was Aaron McEneff who bagged Rovers’ third some 14 minutes later — this one a solo effort as he beat a couple of defenders and slotted a neat finish past Luca Gratzer in the Drogs’ net.

sean-kavanagh-scores-their-fourth-goal Sean Kavanagh bags Rovers' fourth. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sean Kavanagh, who had spent most of his evening supplying chances, took his with four minutes of normal time remaining as Stephen Bradley’s man cruised into the last eight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie