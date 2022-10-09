Membership : Access or Sign Up
Gaffney's stunning, last-gasp volley fires Shamrock Rovers closer to title

The door was nearly left ajar for Derry City, and Damien Duff was left furious at the corner which led to Rovers’ stoppage-time winner.

Shamrock Rovers 3

Shelbourne 2

Ronan Macnamara reports from Tallaght Stadium

A STUNNING RORY Gaffney volley deep into stoppage time helped Shamrock Rovers move five points clear at the top of the Premier Division in biblical weather conditions.

The door was very nearly left ajar for Derry City to narrow the gap in the title race but a brace from Daniel Cleary saw the Hoops come from behind twice to level before Gaffney queued ecstatic scenes with virtually the last kick of the game.

At 2-1 down courtesy of a Shane Farrell first half brace, the Hoops unleashed attack after attack on the Shelbourne defence.

Substitutes Sean Hoare and Aaron Greene were inches away from finding the leveller. Cleary was at the double as he pounced on a Brendan Clarke fumble to turn home and tee up a grandstand finish as they seized the initiative.

Shelbourne hung on for dear life in the relentless rain but after Rovers squandered numerous chances they went to the well one last time and they were rewarded.

The awarding of a 94th-minute corner to the hosts was debatable and as the ball hung in the air it fell to the foot of Gaffney who let fly with his left foot to steal a potentially massive three points for Rovers.

Although Stephen Bradley recalled big hitters Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts, Gaffney and Graham Burke there was a sense that this game could be a potential spanner in the works in terms of his side’s title bid.

Rovers piled on the pressure early on as they played towards the gale but the only meaningful action in the final third was when Jack Byrne struggled with an overblown corner flag.

The wind came to Shelbourne’s assistance as they made their first foray into the Hoops half, a JJ Lunney caught the Rovers back three unawares, while they stood and prayed for the saving grace of the offside flag Farrell finished neatly to give the visitors a shock lead in the 14th minute.

Shels should have doubled their advantage moments later after they had a three-V-one on the counter attack but Matty Smith delayed and was muscled out of it by Cleary.

The former Liverpool youngster proved the difference in the opposition box as he nodded home a Jack Byrne corner to bring Stephen Bradley’s charges level.

Shelbourne remained comfortable after the goal and edged back in front in sumptuous style before the interval. A fantastic instinctive finish from Farrell made it a brace in front of the travelling support after Mark Coyle picked him out.

After Cleary levelled in the 83rd minute it looked as if Damien Duff’s side were going to cling on for a point but he was left furious after referee Rob Harvey awarded Rovers a corner rather than a free out, which led to the winning goal.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Daniel Cleary, Sean Gannon (Roberto Lopes 46), Lee Grace (Sean Hoare 46); Neil Farrugia, Andy Lyons, Gary O’Neill (Aaron Greene 61), Dylan Watts; Graham Burke, Jack Byrne, Rory Gaffney.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Luke Byrne, Shane Griffin, Stephen Negru; Mark Coyle, Kameron Ledwidge (Gavin Molloy 46), JJ Lunney (Josh Giurgi 46), Matty Smith, John Ross Wilson; Sean Boyd (Daniel Carr 74), Shane Farrell (Aodh Dervin 74).

Ronan Macnamara

