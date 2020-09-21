BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Rovers bounce back from Milan defeat with hammering of Waterford

Six different players found the scoresheet for the Tallaght outfit.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Sep 2020, 9:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,325 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5211475
Lee Grace celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Lee Grace celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Lee Grace celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS RESTORED their eight-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table with a 6-1 defeat of Waterford United at Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops went down 2-0 to AC Milan in the Europa League last week but they bounced back with a comfortable defeat tonight with six different scorers on target.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 after 40 minutes before Aaron Greene gave the hosts the lead. Further goals from Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace left Rovers 3-0 ahead at the interval.

Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Dean Williams added to their tally in the second period with Michael O’Connor grabbing the Waterford consolation. 

Meanwhile in the First Division, there were wins for Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Galway United.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Jack Reynolds hit the winner for Athlone in their 1-0 win over Wexford Youths this evening. 

Joe Doyle and Aaron Barry hit the goals for Bray as they saw off Cobh Ramblers 2-1, while Shane Elworthy, Sam Verdon and Robert Manley were on target for Longford as they saw off UCD 3-1.

Finally, Galway United grabbed a 99th minute winner through Stephen Christopher to see off Cabinteely 1-0.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie