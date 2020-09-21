Rovers bounce back from Milan defeat with hammering of Waterford

Lee Grace celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

SHAMROCK ROVERS RESTORED their eight-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table with a 6-1 defeat of Waterford United at Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops went down 2-0 to AC Milan in the Europa League last week but they bounced back with a comfortable defeat tonight with six different scorers on target.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 after 40 minutes before Aaron Greene gave the hosts the lead. Further goals from Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace left Rovers 3-0 ahead at the interval.

Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Dean Williams added to their tally in the second period with Michael O’Connor grabbing the Waterford consolation.

Meanwhile in the First Division, there were wins for Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Galway United.

Jack Reynolds hit the winner for Athlone in their 1-0 win over Wexford Youths this evening.

Joe Doyle and Aaron Barry hit the goals for Bray as they saw off Cobh Ramblers 2-1, while Shane Elworthy, Sam Verdon and Robert Manley were on target for Longford as they saw off UCD 3-1.

Finally, Galway United grabbed a 99th minute winner through Stephen Christopher to see off Cabinteely 1-0.

