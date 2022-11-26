Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 26 November 2022
Ireland underage 'keeper joins Shamrock Rovers as club's second WNL signing

Summer Lawless follows Áine O’Gorman to the Hoops from Peamount United.

53 minutes ago
Summer Lawless with Shamrock Rovers manager Collie O'Neill.
Image: Shamrock Rovers FC.

SHAMROCK ROVERS FC has announced its second signing for its new Women’s National League team for the 2023 season.

Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper Summer Lawless arrives from Peamount United. Lawless is the current U19 number one, having played for Ireland at every age from U15.

She follows clubmate Áine O’Gorman to the Hoops.

“I am really looking forward to getting started at Rovers, it’s a great opportunity for me to play at the highest level,” Lawless said.

“I am excited to be part of the plans Rovers have for the Women’s game.”

Shamrock Rovers women’s first-team manager Collie O’Neill said: “I’m delighted to have Summer on board, she has all the attributes which all top keepers must have including being very comfortable on the ball which will help us play the brand of football we want to play.”

“Summer is a brilliant young keeper with tremendous ability,” the club’s Head of Women’s Football Jason Carey added.

“We have been tracking her progress for quite a while now and are delighted that she has chosen us to help her take the next step in her career.”

There have been several re-signings across the WNL over the past few days, with former Ireland international Karen Duggan among those returning to Peamount. Athlone Town, Cork City, DLR Waves and Sligo Rovers have also announced several returnees.

