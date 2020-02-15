Fitzgibbon Cup star Conway points the way as Kerry go top with win over Meath

THREE DAYS AFTER starring in the Fitzgibbon Cup final for champions UCC, Shane Conway was back in action for the Kerry senior hurling side this afternoon and he shot 0-7 in their crucial league victory over Meath.

The 0-13 to 0-8 success boosts Kerry’s prospects in Division 2A of the Allianz hurling league as it maintains their 100% record from three games played and puts them top of the table.

On Wednesday night Conway was man-of-the-match and struck 0-9 as UCC retained their Fitzgibbon Cup title with a dramatic win at DCU. He made his mark today at another Leinster venue with his scoring tally vital in Trim as Fintan O’Connor’s Kerry team maintained their push for promotion.

Kerry started brightly in the game with Padraig Boyle, Shane and Jordan Conway all on target as they went in front 0-4 to 0-0 but Meath reeled them in to draw level at 0-5 apiece at the interval with Padraig O’Hanrahan’s free-taking central to that.

The Conway duo helped Kerry push clear in the second half with Brandon Barrett and Boyle also on the scoresheet as they ran out victors by five points.

Tomorrow’s game in Division 2A between Antrim and Offaly has been postponed due to Storm Dennis with the Ulster side in second place on four points behind the Kingdom. Offaly and Meath are on two points with Wicklow and Mayo, who meet tomorrow at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, both pointless.

Kerry are on the road again next Saturday when they face Wicklow in Aughrim before a final round outing at home to Antrim in Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Sunday 1 March.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!