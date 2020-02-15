This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fitzgibbon Cup star Conway points the way as Kerry go top with win over Meath

Another good day’s work for the Kingdom attacker.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 4:58 PM
51 minutes ago 1,605 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5008703
Shane Conway (front right) has enjoyed a good hurling week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Shane Conway (front right) has enjoyed a good hurling week.
Shane Conway (front right) has enjoyed a good hurling week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THREE DAYS AFTER starring in the Fitzgibbon Cup final for champions UCC, Shane Conway was back in action for the Kerry senior hurling side this afternoon and he shot 0-7 in their crucial league victory over Meath.

The 0-13 to 0-8 success boosts Kerry’s prospects in Division 2A of the Allianz hurling league as it maintains their 100% record from three games played and puts them top of the table.

On Wednesday night Conway was man-of-the-match and struck 0-9 as UCC retained their Fitzgibbon Cup title with a dramatic win at DCU. He made his mark today at another Leinster venue with his scoring tally vital in Trim as Fintan O’Connor’s Kerry team maintained their push for promotion.

Kerry started brightly in the game with Padraig Boyle, Shane and Jordan Conway all on target as they went in front 0-4 to 0-0 but Meath reeled them in to draw level at 0-5 apiece at the interval with Padraig O’Hanrahan’s free-taking central to that.

The Conway duo helped Kerry push clear in the second half with Brandon Barrett and Boyle also on the scoresheet as they ran out victors by five points.

Tomorrow’s game in Division 2A between Antrim and Offaly has been postponed due to Storm Dennis with the Ulster side in second place on four points behind the Kingdom. Offaly and Meath are on two points with Wicklow and Mayo, who meet tomorrow at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, both pointless.

Kerry are on the road again next Saturday when they face Wicklow in Aughrim before a final round outing at home to Antrim in Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Sunday 1 March.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

13.02.20 'They were a shower of lunatics but they lived with their hurleys' - a Harty Cup return in Munster
13.02.20 Dublin star warns that bringing black card into hurling could lead to time-wasting
12.02.20 14-man UCC come from 6 points down to win Fitzgibbon Cup final against IT Carlow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie