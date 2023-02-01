Shane Duffy makes permanent move away from Brighton in final minutes of January window

IRELAND DEFENDER SHANE Duffy made his loan move from Brighton to Fulham permanent in the final minutes of yesterday’s January transfer deadline day.

Duffy joined Marco Silva’s side on loan at the start of the season and has now made the deal permanent, though on a deal running only until the summer. The deal has been made permanent to allow Fulham sign full-back Cedric Soares on loan from Arsenal, with rules stating a club can only have two players on loan from another Premier League club. (Fulham also have Daniel James on loan from Leeds.)

Thus, to allow Soares come in, Fulham have signed Duffy to a permanent deal. Duffy has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Fulham so far this season, making just one start all season in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom paid tribute to Duffy’s seven-year stint at Brighton, whom he joined from Blackburn.

“Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here. He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club. His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten and Shane will always be assured a warm welcome at the Amex.”

A separate loan limit rule led also to Spurs cancelling Matt Doherty’s contract yesterday.

Along with being permitted no more than two loans from another Premier League club, clubs can not have more than eight players out on loan anywhere else in the world. With Doherty initially due to join Atletico Madrid on loan, the move had to become permanent when Spurs sent his fellow right-back Djed Spence on loan to Rennes, as the move met their eight-loan limit. Hence Doherty signed for Atleti on a permanent basis, though like Duffy, on a contract running only to the end of this season.