'He is someone we all love,' says Brighton boss as Seagulls bid farewell and Duffy heads for Celtic

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION have bid farewell — for now — to Irish international Shane Duffy with a stirring video as he heads to Celtic on a season-long loan move.

The nine-in-a-row Scottish Premiership champions confirmed the capture of Duffy this morning after weeks of speculation, with Neil Lennon hailing the 28-year-old’s arrival to Parkhead as ‘a real coup’.

Duffy, who expressed his own delight in joining his “boyhood club,” heads to Glasgow on undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance after 130 appearances and four years with the Seagulls.

“Shane is part of Albion history,” head coach Graham Potter said of the centre-back. “He has been a big part of the club’s recent progress in winning promotion to the Premier League and in retaining our place in the top-flight.

He is keen to play regularly and, with increased competition in the centre of defence, we cannot guarantee that. This move is a huge opportunity for Shane and on behalf of everyone at the club we wish him well for the season.

“From a personal point of view he has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and as a man and a character he is someone we all love.

“This has been a challenging year for him on and, more importantly, off the pitch, but I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with Shane and develop the relationship I have with him.”

My dream to play for Celtic is here. I can’t thank everyone enough who helped me get this move done . I will give it my everything for this club to succeed while I am here now let’s go do it I CANT wait ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/J5wFWdi5UV — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Duffy will now spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan from Premier League side Brighton as the Hoops chase a historic ten-in-a-row of league titles.

But for now, the Derryman’s immediate attention is on Ireland’s Uefa Nations League clash with Bulgaria tomorrow night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!