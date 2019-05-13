Ireland and Brighton defender Duffy 'gutted' to see club sack Chris Hughton

IRELAND DEFENDER SHANE Duffy says he is ‘gutted’ after Brighton and Hove Albion sacked Chris Hughton despite beating the drop in their second Premier League season.

Former Ireland defender Hughton had been in charge at the Amex Stadium for five seasons, steering the side to automatic promotion in 2016/17 and survival in the top flight both this year and last.

He was contracted until June 2020 after signing a four year deal in 2016 but Brighton chairman Tony Bloom announced his departure this morning.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion,” he said, “but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Our run of 3 wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.”

Exit doors: Chris Hughton. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Duffy, who was voted Brighton’s Player of the Season, was upset by the news — like many others.

“Gutted to hear about the gaffer this morning,” he wrote on Twitter this evening.

“I wanna thank him for everything he has done for me on and mostly off the pitch. Thank you for giving me the chance to sign for this amazing club @OfficialBHAFC.

“Will always be grateful thank you.”

Gutted to hear about the gaffer this morning. I wanna thank him for everything he has done for me on and mostly off the pitch. Thank you for giving me the chance to sign for this amazing club @OfficialBHAFC . Will always be grateful thank you . — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) May 13, 2019

It’s being reported that Swansea boss Graham Potter is Brighton’s number one target as Hughton’s replacement.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: