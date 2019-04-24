This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Long knew to chip former team-mate Foster but was oblivious to setting Premier League record

‘I didn’t know what the record was before’, said the Republic of Ireland striker.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,357 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4604407
Record-breaker Shane Long.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Record-breaker Shane Long.
Record-breaker Shane Long.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SHANE LONG WAS unaware that he had broken the Premier League record for fastest goal until he was informed after Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

The Tipperary man netted after just 7.69 seconds on Tuesday night, smashing the record set by Ledley King when he netted for Tottenham against Bradford in just under 10 seconds in 2000.

Long’s goal arrived when he blocked down a Craig Cathcart punt upfield and raced through on goal, dinking the ball deftly past Ben Foster between the Watford sticks.

Speaking to Southampton’s official website, the 32-year-old Republic of Ireland striker admitted he was oblivious as to his piece of Premier League history until after full-time, but had been more than aware of the type of finish required to steer the ball past his former team-mate Foster.

“It’s nice,” Long said. “I didn’t find out until after the game and I didn’t know what the record was before.

“In every game you want to show your intent from the first kick and put them under pressure.

“Mainly it’s just to force that long ball so they’re not quite set. Luckily I blocked it, it dropped nicely and I took a touch across Craig.

I know Ben from West Brom and he’s an amazing keeper. He spreads himself so well and from watching clips I knew the dinked finish was my best option of scoring. Thankfully it came off.

“Records like that are nice to have I suppose, but it’s just disappointing that it wasn’t a goal to get three points because I thought we deserved it.

“Everybody put in such a shift all over the park. We had a few chances to get a second goal – I missed a couple, Redders (Nathan Redmond) hit the post twice, Bertie (Ryan Bertrand) hit the post as well. If one of those goes in, it gives us breathing space and we can see out the game.

“But Watford are a good side – they are where they are in the league for a reason, so fair play to them for coming back.”

Andre Gray’s late equaliser denied the Saints all three points at Vicarage Road, but a draw moved them six clear of Cardiff in the relegation zone with just three games remaining.

