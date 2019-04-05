This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shane Long stuns Liverpool with 50th Premier League goal

The striker becomes the fourth Republic of Ireland international to reach a half-century of Premier League goals.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Apr 2019, 8:27 PM
Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Long finishes past Alisson. Source: John Walton

SHANE LONG BECAME just the fourth Republic of Ireland international to reach 50 Premier League goals, as the striker’s ninth-minute strike stunned Liverpool in tonight’s clash at St Mary’s.

After finding the net just once all season, Long slammed a low right-footed effort past Alisson to hand Southampton an early lead against title-chasing Liverpool, and join Robbie Keane [126], Niall Quinn [59] and Damien Duff [54] in scoring a half-century of top-flight goals.   

Long capitalised on Liverpool’s inability to deal with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s cross from the left, and after it sailed over Virgil van Dijk’s head, the Tipperary native took one touch to compose himself before firing low into the corner for just his third goal in 39 games.

He ought to have doubled Southampton’s lead shortly after, but Long failed to get sufficient contact on a low cross after Liverpool were again caught in possession by the hosts.

You can follow all the action on our liveblog here

The42 Team

