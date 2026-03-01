Shane Lowry: 'I've had a few chances to win this tournament, and hopefully I can convert it'

SHANE LOWRY SAYS he’s where he wants to be, joint top of the leaderboard, ahead of the final round of the Cognizant Classic.

Lowry and American Austin Smotherman share the lead on 13-under par as the last day of action gets underway at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

Fresh from a stunning round of 63 on Saturday, Lowry tees off at 6.45pm Irish time alongside Smotherman.

“I’m up there where I want to be. I’ve had a few chances to win this tournament, and hopefully I can convert it tomorrow,” said Lowry after signing off on Saturday.

Advertisement

“My goal going out today was to get myself in the last two groups going out tomorrow. You want to be near the leaders, keep an eye on them and see what they’re doing. If the conditions are like this tomorrow, there is low scores out there, so someone could come from the pack. It’s not necessarily easy to lead around this golf course. There’s a lot of very difficult shots.”

The Offaly man continued: “Everything went pretty well, especially early on. I hit the ball in the fairway a lot yesterday, and I missed a few fairways early today, but I holed a few nice putts at the start.

“Then I started hitting the ball really well and giving myself lots of chances and converted a few and I felt like it was just a really nice solid round of golf. Birdieing the last two was kind of the icing on the cake.”

Lowry was second at this tournament in 2022 when it was called the Honda Classic, falling short to Sepp Straka at the death as incessant rain wreaked havoc on the 18th.

“You get good breaks and bad breaks, and that was a bad break. Yeah, we’ll see. Hopefully none of that tomorrow,” he reflected.

Lowry finished tied for fourth at the Cognizant Classic in 2024, having led going into the final round, while he was just outside the top-10 in a share of 11th last year.

Florida has been a pretty happy hunting ground for Lowry, and asked about his success there, the 2019 Open champion laughed: “Scottie (Scheffler) doesn’t play that much around Florida maybe?!

“I just like Florida golf. When I moved here at first, I hated Florida golf, the grain, Bermuda. Everything about it was tricky for me. Just from living down here and spending time down here, I’ve become better at it.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be honest. I go into the locker room at the Bear’s Club most days for my lunch, and Jack (Nicklaus) is in there a lot. He plays cards with the other members in the afternoons. I’m not good enough to be in that card game.

“I’ve sat down and talked to him, had lunch with him a few times, and just to be around people like that is incredible. He’s done so much for this game and this whole area and community.”