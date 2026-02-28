More Stories
Shane Lowry on the third tee today.
magic touch

Shane Lowry storms into lead at Cognizant Classic with stunning round of 63

Offaly man hits eight birdies and records no dropped shots on stellar day.
6.58pm, 28 Feb 2026
4

SHANE LOWRY HAS surged to the top of the leaderboard of the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic following a magnificent third round of 63.

The Offaly man set a blistering pace, and was five under par for the front nine of the course at Palm Beach Gardens, with birdies on holes one, four, five, eight and nine, with no dropped shots.

You can view the leaderboard here.  

He birdied the par five 10th hole, then shot pars until the two final holes, which he birdied. Lowry dropped no shots during his round. 

At the finish of his round, Lowry is on 13 under overall, one shot clear of Columbian Nico Echavarria, who carded a 66 today, and American Austin Smotherman.

Seamus Power slipped back to two under overall with a round 73. The Waterford man had a round of 67 yesterday to move up the leaderboard but an up-and-down round with five bogies saw him fall off the pace to a tie of 51st place.  

More to follow . . . 

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie