Shane Lowry storms into lead at Cognizant Classic with stunning round of 63

SHANE LOWRY HAS surged to the top of the leaderboard of the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic following a magnificent third round of 63.

The Offaly man set a blistering pace, and was five under par for the front nine of the course at Palm Beach Gardens, with birdies on holes one, four, five, eight and nine, with no dropped shots.

You can view the leaderboard here.

He birdied the par five 10th hole, then shot pars until the two final holes, which he birdied. Lowry dropped no shots during his round.

At the finish of his round, Lowry is on 13 under overall, one shot clear of Columbian Nico Echavarria, who carded a 66 today, and American Austin Smotherman.

Seamus Power slipped back to two under overall with a round 73. The Waterford man had a round of 67 yesterday to move up the leaderboard but an up-and-down round with five bogies saw him fall off the pace to a tie of 51st place.

More to follow . . .